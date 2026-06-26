Could Georgia Tech Shock The College Football World This Year?

Georgia Tech is heading into the 2026 football season as a sleeper, once again overlooked. Despite winning nine games last season, they are viewed as a team that will take a proverbial step back in the fall.

When you look at the national rankings and the Vegas Sportsbook, the Yellow Jackets are only predicted to win 6.5 games, which ranks in the middle of the pack. Also, some of their top players are ranked at the bottom of the conference despite having a big impact.

Let’s dive into some reasons why they could shock the college football world.

Why could they shock people?

Dec 27, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key talks with the referee against the BYU Cougars during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Most people are going to look at the Yellow Jackets and see a new quarterback, offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, a young defensive back room, and a new-look defensive line. For most, that will be a pause for cause, especially with a quarterback who has only 25 career passing attempts. You couple in a schedule that features 11 Power 4 opponents, and you could see the reason for some of the hesitancy.

However, with how the team is structured and the identity they like to play with. That is running the football and playing defense at a high level. A fast and physical defense coupled with an offense that can wear you down and take advantage of big plays down the field. Despite the shortage in passing attempts, Alberto Mendoza is extremely accurate and poised, knowing where to go with the football. His decision-making, even in the spring, was pristine and top-notch.

They also have some of the top backs in the country in explosiveness, elusiveness, and yards per carry. They are extremely efficient and are a threat to take it the distance whenever they touch it.

Also, the Yellow Jackets play well in big games, and head coach Brent Key is 5-1 as an underdog in top 25 matchups. They usually outplay top teams, which bodes well for them when playing against some of the ACC elite and two SEC programs in 2026. When you have a coach who consistently has you prepared and ready to go in those games, it makes a difference for the players and the program. They usually play at a high level and perform, which is going to lead to more shock and national attention.

Lastly, I think the Yellow Jackets can shock the college football world because of their defense and defensive line. They could take a step forward with a new defensive coordinator in Jason Semore, who brings a more attack-oriented, aggressive defense. The defensive line dominated throughout the spring and made a major difference. One of the things that will make them special is the ability to rotate guys at a high level without missing a beat.

Georgia Tech can go about 15-18 deep on the defensive line, something they never had before. The linebacker position is veteran-laden, with Kyle Efford and E.J. Lightsey leading the way. On the backend, they are young but explosive, with guys who can make a major difference, like Jaylen Mbakwe and Tae Harris.

Georgia Tech has everything it needs to make some noise this upcoming year, get to an ACC title game, and even the College Football Playoff in year 4 under Coach Key, and that would shock everybody that is not in the Yellow Jackets program.

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