Friday Night Recap: Lithonia Wins Pivotal Region Game At Home Over St. Pius X
It was a major region battle on Friday in Region 5-4A. Lithonia and St. Pius X were vying for positioning atop the region for a better playoff spot. Lithonia was 4-1 in region play, and St. Pius X was 4-2. Only the top four teams get a playoff spot in the GHSA (Georgia High School Association) Playoffs. Lithonia is having one of its best seasons in program history, and St. Pius X has been a perennial playoff team for years. Only one could emerge victorious in this major region battle.
Let’s take a look at what happened on Friday.
Game Recap
The first score of the game came on a long opening drive for St. Pius X that ended in a one-yard touchdown run from Aidan Francois, who gave the Golden Lions a 7-0 lead.
Lithonia answered on the ensuing drive with a one-yard touchdown run after carrying it several times on the drive. Xavier Butler would punch it in from one yard out, and the score was tied 7-7.
Then….
The avalanche started.
Lithonia forced a fumble on the kickoff after they tied things up. A few plays later, running back Albert Gooding rushed it in for the goal-line score to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the game and a 14-7 advantage. The Lithonia defense would flex its muscle and force a stop and punt.
Lithonia took over with work to do, but got a big explosive play from their star player in Butler. He would get loose for a long touchdown run, making defenders miss and outrunning the defense. Bulldogs went up two scores with a 21-7 lead.
Butler and Gooding would exchange scores on the next few drives. Gooding would add his second rushing touchdown of the night to give the Bulldogs a 28-7 lead right before half. Butler would add another long rushing touchdown and would outrun the defense for his third rushing touchdown of the night to give the Bulldogs a 34-7 lead. Gooding would score the final rushing touchdown on the night from inside the red zone and gave Lithonia a 41-7 lead.
Then, sophomore WR Anthony Flournoy started to go off for Lithonia. He had the big catch that led to the score from Gooding. On the play, he caught the ball in tight coverage for a long gain, showing his exceptional ball skills. Flournoy would answer with a touchdown of his own a few plays later after he cooked his defender to get open for the easy score. The 2028 WR has major offers from several top programs and is continuing to make a name for himself. Flournoy gave Lithonia its final score of the game and a 48-7 lead late in the fourth quarter.
Lithonia would run out the clock and cruise to a dominant home victory. The Bulldogs are now 7-1, and St. Pius X fell to 6-3
Let’s take a look at some key stats from the game on Friday.
Key Stats
Lithonia put up 48 unanswered points in the win and forced three turnovers in the win over St. Pius X. Lithonia has held five of its eight opponents to single digits in the score column. Lihtonia is also on track to have one of its best seasons in program history. Their seven wins are the most wins in a season since they won eight games in 1994. It’s been an incredible turnaround for the Bulldogs.
Game Ball
Lithonia's defense deserves the game ball. It is never easy trying to stop a Wing-T offense, where you have to have great eye discipline and not get undisciplined when you are tired. The Bulldogs continued to have upbeat energy and made hit after hit in the backfield and rarely gave up a big run after the first few drives. It was truly a showing of 11 hats to the football and knowing what to do on each play. The Lithonia defense also forced two fumbles and just seven points in the win. If their defense can play at that level the rest of the season, they could surprise some folks.
Who Stood out?
Georgia State commit Xavier Butler- Butler put on a show on Friday night and was used all over the field for Lithonia. He lined up in the slot, boundary, and even in the backfield. His first touchdown came from one yard out in the red zone. He would then break loose on a long run, making multiple defenders miss before scoring the touchdown. His final touchdown would be a knockout punch and one that made the lead insurmountable for St. Pius X. Butler is dynamic with the ball in his hands and a versatile weapon you can lineup anywhere. Georgia State got one of the most underrated athletes in the state, and one who should be able to contribute whenever he gets to campus from Day 1. This is one of the highest recruits they got in the 2026 cycle, and you can make the argument that it is one of the best.
Lithonia RB Albert Gooding- Butler called him, and Gooding thunder and lightning in a postgame interview. He was spot on because the duo dominated, and the defense didn’t have an answer. Like his counterpart, he finished with three rushing touchdowns on Friday night and did a good job of continuing to keep his legs churning and being difficult to bring down. He had several explosive plays on Friday night and continued to make the St. Pius defense pay with hard, imposing runs where he dropped his shoulder and trucked defenders. Physicality is a big part of his game, but don’t sleep on his top-level speed that allows him to get to the second level quickly. Gooding is an underrated prospect, but one who can be a main back at the next level.
Georgia Tech Target Tico Crittendon- Crittendon is currently committed to the Florida State Seminoles and has continued to be pursued by major programs. The Yellow Jackets are one of the teams that came to see him play a few weeks ago against Southwest DeKalb. On Friday night, he was his usual dominant self, making plays in the backfield, showing his physicality with big hits, and shutting down running lanes. The highly rated prospect showed he can be a dominant force and that nothing can stand in the way of him shutting down an opponent. With his size and strength at 6’4 and 300 pounds, good luck trying to move the immovable force and block him. Crittendon is definitely worth the hype.
Lithonia WR Anthony Flournoy- To put it simply, this kid can play. He already has a number of D1 offers as a sophomore and will continue to garner more in the winter and next spring. For one, he is a difference maker with the ball in his hands. Flournoy can catch passes in contested coverage. He is a difficult cover one on one. He also has strong hands that allow him to high-point the football and catch tough catches through traffic. He’s also a great route runner who can create separation and cook you on his releases. Flournoy has a chance to be one of the best receivers in the country in his class if he keeps fine-tuning his craft and getting better. He is supremely talented and has all the tools to be one of the best.
Lithonia will face a pivotal matchup against the state runner-up, Marist, and St. Pius X will face Tucker. The Golden Lions will be playing for their playoff lives next week against Tucker and will have to beat them if they want to make it.
Full highlights from the game