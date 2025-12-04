Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Early Signing Period

Wednesday was the start of national signing day across the country, with several teams making moves to help better their future rosters. One of those teams was Georgia Tech, which was looking to improve its top 50 ranking for the 2026 cycle. Let's take a look at what the Yellow Jackets did on Day 1 and how the class is looking with the first day in the books.

Georgia Tech pulls off major flip to begin early signing day

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) is flipped by Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive end A.J. Hoffler (88) and defensive back Ahmari Harvey (3) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

In a move that was a shocker to a lot of people on Wednesday, Georgia Tech flipped four-star Rutgers commit Chris Hewitt Jr. He is rated as a four-star only on ESPN, the No.8 player in Maryland, No. 17 ATH, and No. 36 player regional. Hewitt is another defensive player that Coach Blake Gideon and Coach Cory Peoples will have at their disposal on the backend.

Georgia Tech misses on major prospects

Four Star EDGE Jordan Carter | Photo Via Najeh Wilkins (SI)

Unfortunately, Georgia Tech missed out on the Jordan Carter Sweepstakes as he ultimately chose Tennessee on signing day. Carter became a major target at the end of the recruiting cycle, but the Yellow Jackets Georgia Tech also missed out on Tico Crittendon, who chose Mississippi State and signed with the Bulldogs. Another target was Azel Banag, who was a defensive back that ultimately chose the Oregon Ducks as his final schoool on Wednesday.

Georgia Tech is not done yet

Nov 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key talks to Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart before a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While it seems like the signing period is over, Georgia Tech still has two recruits on the board. Christian Speakman is on the board for the Yellow Jackets and will make his announcement at 10:00 am. Jordan Woods will decide between Georgia Tech and NC State at 2:00 PM on Thursday. Both are in position for the Yellow Jackets, but it will come down to pen to paper. Kaiden Hall seems like a far shot now for Georgia Tech after landing Hewitt Jr, who is another body on the backend. It looks likely the Yellow Jackets will be in play for two more prospects.

If the Yellow Jackets can close top 40, then this class would be a win. How likely that is remains unknown. At best they land two more three star prospects which would move up the class a few more spots, but not anything siginificant to see a big jump. They will have to land more blue-chip recruits. The good thing for Georgia Tech is this could be a class that is overlooked, but one that can be beneficial for future growth of the program. There are a number of prospects in this class that Georgia Tech can develop and have play at a high level to get it to where they want to be. Rankings are important but they aren't everything. Georgia Tech has shown the ability to develop unranked guys, three-stars, and players that fly under the radar. With more talent at its disposall, you can imagine what it will look like in a couple of years.

More Georgia Tech News:

•Haynes King Named ACC Player of the Year + Offensive Player of the Year

•Report: Brent Key Receives New Five Year Deal From Georgia Tech, Includes Significant Raise

•Georgia Tech Pulls Off Signing Day Flip By Landing 2026 Safety Chris Hewitt Jr

•Georgia Tech Early Signing Day Tracker: Every Player Coming to the Program in 2026