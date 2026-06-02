Georgia Tech Flips Kansas State Safety Commit Julian Elzey

Georgia Tech has flipped a major in-state recruit, Julian Elzey, who was previously committed to the Kansas State Wildcats. Elzey is a consensus three-star recruit. He ranks highest on Rivals with an 88 overall rating. He details why he flipped his recruitment.

“I flipped my commitment to GA Tech because it’s closer to home and because of the relationship I have with Coach Sunseri. You know he’s been recruiting me since sophomore year when he was with the Florida Gators. He’s believed in me since the beginning. I trust and respect him a lot as a coach. Nothing but love for K State; their staff has been nothing but good to me. This change just makes more sense for my family and me,” said Elzey.

Elzey has been on the Yellow Jackets' radar for quite sometime and one they have had their eye on. He has continued to blossom and make plays to help his team and even got some play on both sides of the ball last season. Last season with Brookwood, he finished with 76 tackles, five passes defensed, two fumble recoveries, and an interception. He had three games where he recorded 10+ tackles and hit a season-high twice against Parkview and North Gwinnett.

Elzey is a great defensive playmaker and a hard hitter in the secondary, and his potential is limitless. He has all the potential to be a stud for years to come. Here is what Elzey had to say when I previously talked to him about the defensive backs and the room as a whole when he came for an in-game visit.

“The game day visit was really exciting. It’s crazy because I’ve watched many GA Tech games on TV, but being there just hit different. The atmosphere in the stadium was electric for sure,” said Elzey. “The coaching staff was welcoming, and I had some great conversations with them, including the GM and other recruits that were in attendance. What really stood out to me were the GA Tech players, specifically the DBs. They interacted with each other like brothers. It was obvious that they were very supportive of each other. I paid close attention to the DBs for obvious reasons and I was impressed by how extremely physical and explosive they were. I was definitely motivated by what I saw. Watching them made me want to work even harder,” said Elzey.

The Yellow Jackets continue their streak of fire and are just getting started. Elzey is a major flip for the program.