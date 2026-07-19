Three Burning Questions For Georgia Tech's Quarterbacks Entering Fall Camp

Fall camp is on the horizon for Georgia Tech. The offseason is nearing completion, and with media days now in the rearview mirror, the Yellow Jackets can ramp up their prep for the 2026 season.

There are plenty of new faces at a number of different positions for Georgia Tech entering the 2026 season, but none more important than quarterback. With Haynes King (NFL) and Aaron Philo (transfer portal) gone, Georgia Tech went out and added former Indiana backup quarterback Alberto Mendoza to its roster, and Mendoza is going to enter the 2026 season as the starting quarterback of the program.

What are the biggest questions surrounding this position heading into fall camp?

Is Alberto Mendoza ready to be the starter?

Mendoza took the job and ran with it in the spring and is going to be the starter for Georgia Tech entering the season. This is going to be the first time that the Yellow Jackets will enter the season with a new starting quarterback since 2023 and they are counting on Mendoza to be able to continue the strong play they had during the time that King was the QB.

That is not to say that Mendoza is going to be as good or effective as King, but he had a good spring and seems to have really done well to establish himself as a leader.

Mendoza is working with a new offensive coordinator, will have a very inexperienced receiver group to throw to, and Georgia Tech is going to have three new starters up front. That is a lot of inexperience on one side of the ball and the Yellow Jackets are going to need Mendoza ready to go from game one against Colorado.

Who will be the backup quarterback?

Mendoza has never started a game, but he is the most experienced quarterback on Georgia Tech's roster. Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, and Cole Bergeron have never started a game and neither Adamson or Bergeron have played in a game at all.

Georgia Tech of course wants Mendoza to be a viable starter and to stay healthy all season, but what if he either disappoints or gets injured? Will Georgia Tech feel comfortable turning to either of these three quarterbacks in the event that Mendoza is injured or not playing at a high level?

All three are talented and competed with Mendoza in the spring for the starting job, but this is going to be a question mark entering the season.

Will there be a big dropoff from King to Mendoza?

As I said earlier, it is not fair to expect Mendoza to be just as good as Haynes King, but if he is not, how big is the dropoff?

If Georgia Tech improves in other areas, then they are not going to need Mendoza to be a superstar. He is going to have two high-level running backs behind him and, what the Yellow Jackets hope is a much-improved defense, but if either of those areas is not as good as previously hoped, Georgia Tech may need Mendoza to lead this team to wins.

This is not to say that he can't do it, but King was one of the top quarterbacks in the ACC and pretty consistent from week to week. What will Mendoza bring as the Yellow Jackets quarterback>