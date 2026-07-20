Buy Or Sell: Is Georgia Tech Cornerback good enough to win the ACC?

Georgia Tech will embark on a new journey in the cornerback room after losing some veterans and bringing in new talent. Today, we take a look at the new players and the room as a whole to see if it can improve and help the Yellow Jackets contend in the ACC.

Buy or Sell: Buy

The Yellow Jackets lost one of their best cover cornerbacks when Ahmari Harvey left for the NFL last season. While that was a big blow, the Yellow Jackets have a good group coming back and made some decisions in the portal that replenished the roster. They bring back a veteran-laden group with a bevy of experience. Zachary Tobe, Kelvin Hill, Daiquan White, and Jon Mitchell.

White shined in the spring and played some of his best ball in a Yellow Jackets uniform. He has a chance to compete and even possibly earn a starting role. Tobe is a veteran cornerback who has great length and size and tackles well on the perimeter. Mitchell will look to earn more playing time this season for the Yellow Jackets after transferring from Penn State more than a year ago.

The one wild card is sophomore Elgin Sessions, who was talented coming out of high school. He didn’t play a lot as a freshman, but has a chance to carve out a role this season as a sophomore. It won’t be easy with a deep room, but his development and growth will be something to watch.

Georgia Tech picked up one of the most talented athletes/cornerbacks in the transfer portal when former Alabama CB Jaylen Mbakwe decided to join the Yellow Jackets. He has given every indication that he will be CB1 for the Yellow Jackets. After a productive spring and a couple of highlight plays in the spring game, it is safe to say Georgia Tech will have a top cornerback in the conference.

Georgia Tech also added depth with the addition of Jonas Duclona from the transfer portal. He comes over from USF. While he didn’t play in the spring, he should have an impact and make a name for himself in fall camp. He gives the Yellow Jackets another body in the room.

I think a lot of the excitement in the cornerback room comes from the young guys coming with Jaedyn Terry and Traeviss Stevenson already standing out. They may not start, but there will be a role for them this season, especially on special teams. Both were blue-chip prospects coming out of high school for the Yellow Jackets and the highest-rated players in the 2026 class.

Overall, Georgia Tech has a blend of everything in its cornerback room, from youth to veterans to talented players. Now, it is just making more plays and getting interceptions for this group. If they can force more turnovers, you are looking at a revamped group that should take a step forward in 2026.