Georgia Tech Football: 2026 LB Target Chad Fairchild Names Final Five Schools
2026 linebacker Chad Fairchild is down to his final five schools. He announced on social media this morning. His finalists include Kansas, Georgia Tech, NC State, Marshall, and Mississippi State.
According to Rivals, Chad Fairchild is ranked as a three-star prospect, the No. 47 LB and the No. 71 player in Georgia. He was recently named the #16 interior linebacker in the nation by ESPN. He is ranked on every platform except 247Sports.
He has great size in his 6’1 and 215-pound frame. Fairchild is very instinctive and is excellent at pursuing the run and making big plays. He is known for his hard-hitting ability and being able to force a fumble. He also has continued to improve in coverage, showing the ability to cover tight ends and running backs, sticking with them in coverage. That was on full display when I saw him back at the UA Camp in Atlanta in February. Fairchild has continued to improve his craft, and he could be one of the steals in this 2026 class when it is said and done.
Here is what he said about the Yellow Jackets back in January
“I have been to Georgia Tech a few times now, and each time I see something good. I really like the family feel and the support they provide for academics big.”
“I have a good relationship with Coach Sheere, but now I’m building that relationship with Coach Santucci. I also have a good relationship with Coach Brown. I like how real the coaches are to you. I’ve been talking with the coaches, and they said they want me and I would be a good fit for the program,” said Fairchild.
Obviously, the relationships are different now with LB Coach Darius Eubanks being newly appointed and new defensive coordinator Blake Gideon taking over for Tyler Santucci, who is in the NFL. Regardless, the relationship has been the same, and Georgia Tech remains a top team. I got the chance to see him last spring, and I gave my thoughts on what caught my eye about his play.
He is a very physical and instinctive linebacker who is good at stopping the run. His block-shedding ability against offensive linemen is a key aspect of his game, and he is also great at rallying to the football. Fairchild is also a great asset in special teams and can make game-altering plays to help get the ball back to his team.
The Yellow Jackets currently have three commits in the 2026 class and expect for the Yellow Jackets to remain aggressive as the summer gets closer.
