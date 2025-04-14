Georgia Tech Defensive Back Syeed Gibbs Will Reportedly Enter The Transfer Portal
With spring football concluding, the transfer portal is going to be back open for a short time and the Yellow Jackets have reportedly seen their first player enter the transfer portal for the spring window.
The Yellow Jackets will lose defensive back Syeed Gibbs after it was announced by ESPN's Max Olson he would explore his options in the portal on Monday. This past season for the Yellow Jackets, he recorded 22 tackles, four tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles. Gibbs had one of his best games of the season against national runner-up Notre Dame in October. In the game, he recorded four tackles and a pass deflection.
Gibbs was a FBS Freshman All-American in 2023. He recorded 52 tackles, six passes defensed, three interceptions, and three tackles for loss when he played for Rhode Island. That performance saw more colleges calling and wanting the services of Gibbs.
Gibbs will now join his third team in his collegiate career after hitting the portal on Monday. The talented defensive back should have options. Gibbs is the second defensive back to hit the portal for Georgia Tech, joining Nehemiah Chandler, who entered his name into the portal last week.
Georgia Tech has veteran leaders Clayton Powell-Lee and Omar Daniels, who were both impressive in the spring game on Saturday, and I pointed out their play, but the Yellow Jackets want more depth at the position. Here is more on Powell-Lee and Daniels.
On Powell-Lee
Powell-Lee also had a productive outing and made a highlight reel interception. Powell-Lee was driving on the football and lost his balance and was sliding, but he still came up with the unreal interception for the Yellow Jackets. Powell-Lee is a veteran leader and a key defensive piece for the Yellow Jackets. Compared to last year, it looks like he has gotten even more comfortable and is playing the game in easy mode. His presence was felt throughout the game, even in limited reps. Powell-Lee finished with three tackles, a pass breakup, and an interception.
On Daniels
The stats don’t tell the full story of his performance on Saturday. Daniels was playing almost in mid-season form with how alert he was on the field and the intensity he was playing with in the game. You can tell that the new defensive coordinator is making a difference on the backend of the defense, with how many players were flying around to the ball and making plays. Daniels was making big hits, jarring the ball loose, and catching interceptions. On his interception, he read the quarterback’s eyes (Aaron Philo), and rotated over to where he was throwing it to and made a great play on the ball, picking it off. He also added a PBU in the afternoon and made another nice play, separating the ball from the receiver (legally) with a nice hit that jarred the ball loose. If Daniels is going to be playing with that physicality in the fall, it will make the Yellow Jackets' defense that much better
With the emergence of Kelvin Hill Jr, Cedric Franklin, and a strong veteran backend, the Yellow Jackets have a chance to have a formidable secondary in 2025.
