Why Colton Joseph Could Be A Good Fit For Georgia Tech

Colton Joseph will be one of the more heavily coveted quarterbacks in the transfer portal. Specifically for the Georgia Tech offense, he could do a little bit of everything and run the offense similar to what we saw from Haynes King in 2025. King had great success winning ACC Offensive Player of the Year and ACC Player of the Year. He was great in every sense of the word for the Yellow Jackets. Joseph has some of the same qualities as a dual-threat quarterback with how he plays on the field.

Here is a little bit more on what Joseph accomplished this season

“Joseph is an intriguing option who would come from the Sun Belt Conference. He had a career year with the Monarchs, throwing for 2,624 yards and 21 touchdowns. His best game of the year came against App State, where he threw for 310 yards and three touchdowns.”

“He would fit the Yellow Jackets offense because he is a great dual threat. In addition to passing, Joseph also ran the ball at a high level, finishing with 1,007 yards and 13 touchdowns. In his last three games, he rushed for at least 90 yards on the ground. Certainly, an option the Yellow Jackets have to consider.”

When you evaluate him further by the numbers, he was pretty good throughout this season. Joseph finished with an 81.4 offensive grade and a 72.0 passing grade according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). His best game came against Virginia Tech, where he finished 16-22 for 276 passing yards and two touchdowns. PFF graded Joseph a 92.0 offensive grade and a 92.2 passing grade for his performance in the game.

The other part of his game that we mentioned before was his ability to run the ball. He finished with a 79.7 run grade per PFF. His best grade came against No.1 Indiana, where he carved up the Hoosiers defense for 179 rushing yards and two touchdowns. PFF give him his highest grade of the season with an 86.4 run grade. Joseph had three games where he finished with at least 100 rushing yards and two of those games came in the final games of the season for Old Dominion.

Why does he fit the Yellow Jackets?

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs quarterback Colton Joseph (1) looks to pass during the second quarter Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Joseph is young and an inexpensive option for the Yellow Jackets. The likelihood of Georgia Tech having to deal out a lot of money for Joseph makes him an even more enticing option. He is still fairly young, which is another bonus. He just completed his sophomore season and will still have at least two years of eligibility.

His ability to run the football also perfectly aligns and fits with what Georgia Tech wants its quarterback to be able to do. That alone makes him a good option for Georgia Tech. He put up better numbers on the ground than Haynes King. That says a lot.

I think the other is the hunger that Joseph will have, and wanting to prove himself. He did a lot at the Group of Five level with Old Dominion and played really well against P4 teams when the opportunity was there, like against Indiana and Virginia. Joseph also gets to play on a bigger stage and with better players in the ACC, which should lead to strong play on the field.

He will have to work on his turnovers and taking care of the football, but quarterbacks coach Chris Weinke has shown that quarterbacks can grow under him. The biggest example is Haynes King. Joseph should be an option that the Yellow Jackets heavily consider.

