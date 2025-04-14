Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Takes Over At The Top of The Conference
There is a new team atop the ACC standings. After sweeping their third ACC series of the season, Georgia Tech has surged to the top spot in the conference at 14-4 and 29-7 overall. Danny Hall's team looks like one of the best in the country and they continue to win put up massive offensive numbers.
Tech owns the most potent offense in the Power 4, leading the nation’s top four conferences in batting average (.342), doubles (106), hits (420), on-base % (.445), and runs-per-game (10.1). Tech is among the best in the P4 in slugging % (4th - .585) and home runs (11th – 58). Their offense is as good as anyones and a reason to believe they can make a run to Omaha this season. Next up is a midweek game vs No. 5 Georgia.
Clemson is in second place and took two out of three from Stanford over the weekend, while Florida State is still near the top after an impressive sweep vs Virginia Tech. Both teams have the look of a national championship contender.
Speaking of impressive sweeps, North Carolina took care of Wake Forest this past weekend and the Demon Deacons continue to be one of the most disappointing teams in the country.
Louisville and NC State played in one of the biggest series in the conference, with the Wolfpack winning the series, despite Louisville scoring 25 runs in a game two victory on Saturday.
Virginia Tech had a chance to make a statement, but was swept by Florida State. Duke lost two of three vs Miami, Virginia took two of three from Pitt, and Boston College, Stanford, Pitt, Cal, and Notre Dame are at the bottom of the standings.
Some of the big series next weekend include Clemson vs Louisville, Virginia vs Florida State, and Virginia Tech vs North Carolina.
ACC Baseball Standings (4/7)
1. Georgia Tech (14-4 ACC, 29-7 Overall)
2. Clemson (11-4, 33-6)
3. Florida State (11-4, 28-7)
4. North Carolina (11-7, 28-8)
5. Louisville (9-6, 26-9)
6. NC State (9-6, 24-12)
7. Wake Forest (9-9, 23-13)
8. Virginia Tech (9-9, 23-13)
9. Duke (9-9, 24-14)
10. Virginia (9-9, 20-14)
11. Miami (6-9, 20-17)
12. Boston College (7-11, 17-18)
13. Stanford (6-12, 19-14)
14. Pitt (5-10, 18-16)
15.California (6-12, 17-18)
16. Notre Dame (4-14, 16-17)
