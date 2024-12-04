Georgia Tech Football: Early Signing Day Preview & A Look At The 2025 Class
Georgia Tech is looking to finalize one of its best classes ever. The Yellow Jackets are pushing Miami for the top-ranked class in the ACC as well. What has been most impressive is the last few weeks for the Yellow Jackets and who Georgia Tech has landed. The Yellow Jackets have flipped WR Jordan Allen, Safety Tae Harris, OL Peyton Joseph, and CB Elgin Sessions. What is most impressive is three of those players flipped from other ACC programs. The Yellow Jackets are starting to be viewed as an exciting destination for college prospects.
The Yellow Jackets have one five-star player and have six players ranked as four stars or better in this 2025 class, per 247Sports. You talk about getting it done and the Yellow Jackets have done that at nearly every position. There are no gaping holes in this class except at the linebacker position, a position Georgia Tech didn’t fill in this class. Let’s take a dive at what they are getting in this class of 24 recruits they are expected to bring in.
Quarterback
1. Grady Adamson, Sandy Creek HS, Oklahoma (Three-Star, No. 10 in Oklahoma, No. 37 QB)- Adamson led his team to the quarterfinal round in the playoffs this year. He threw for 1,655 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also rushed for 402 yards and nine touchdowns. Adamson is one of the best players in Oklahoma and had another great season for the Antlers.
Running Back
1. JP Powell, Miller County HS, Georgia, (Four-Star, No.15 RB, No. 36 player in Georgia, No. 242 Nationally)- Powell rushed for 1,052 yards and 12 touchdowns during his senior year. He also was the leading receiver for the Pirates leading them in yards (295) and touchdowns (five).
2. Isaiah Groves, East Robertson HS, Tennessee, (Three-Star, No. 17 in Georgia, No. 37 (RB)- Isaiah Groves was named Mr. Tennessee for his standout season in 2023 after rushing for 3,085 yards and 31 touchdowns. He also had 269 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Wide Receiver
1. Jordan Allen, Buford HS, Georgia, (Three-Star, No. 116 WR, No. 777 nationally)- He has 35 catches for 793 yards and five touchdowns this season. Had two touchdowns in the Wolves' win over North Gwinnett in the quarterfinals last week. Best receiver for the powerhouse Buford program here in the state of Georgia.
2. Jamauri Brice, Cartersville HS, Georgia, (Three-star, No. 99 WR, No. 126 in Georgia)- Brice finished his senior year with 59 catches for 732 yards and five touchdowns. He led Cartersville to the quarterfinals of the GHSA (Georgia High School Association) playoffs.
3. Cal Faulkner, Lumpkin County HS, Georgia, (Three-star, No. 53 WR, No. 78 in Georgia)- Faulkner threw for 816 yards and seven touchdowns. He also ran for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns during his final season with the Indians.
Tight End
1. Kevin Roche, Darien HS, Connecticut, (Three-Star, No. 17 in Connecticut, No. 91 TE)- The Yellow Jackets only took two tight end prospects in this class and they took a potential freak on the next level. Roche stands at 6’8 and 240 pounds. He finished his senior season as the leading receiver for the Blue Wave. Roche finished with 31 catches for 528 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.
2. Connor Roush, Wesleyan, Georgia, (Three-Star, No. 104 TE, No. 128 in Georgia)- Roush finished his senior year with 11 catches for 155 yards and six touchdowns. He was a red zone threat all season and is one of the better pass-blocking tight ends you will find. An underrated pickup for the Yellow Jackets.
Offensive Line
Josh Petty, Fellowship Christian, Georgia, (Five-Star, No. 5 OT, No. 21 nationally)- Petty is considered one of the best offensive linemen in the country and plays for one of the best teams in Fellowship Christian on the private level here in Georgia. Petty is a huge get for the Yellow Jackets.
Peyton Joseph, Houston County HS, Georgia, (Four-Star, No. 16 OL, No. 37 in Georgia)- A staple offensive lineman for Houston County who imposes his will on defenders. Very sound offensive lineman who is a monster in creating holes in the run game. A big flip for the Yellow Jackets.
Damola Ajidahun, Duluth HS, Georgia, (Four-Star, No. 28 OL, No. 43 in Georgia)- Ajidahun went to the playoffs for the second consecutive season with Duluth and continued to progress throughout the season. Ajidahun saw his recruitment start to blow up in the spring with offers all over the country coming in including the big hitters like Ohio State, South Carolina, Georgia and more. Ajidahun has the makings to be a cornerstone tackle at the next level.
Kevin Peay, Lancaster HS, South Carolina, (Four-Star No. 8 in South Carolina, No. 18 OL)- Peay recently received a boost to his rankings on Rivals and has been doing a good job of recruiting prospects from all over, especially in his home state of South Carolina. One of his strengths is his ability to move defenders in the running game. He is good at sealing off defenders and creating gaping holes for running backs to run through.
Xavier Canales, Douglass-Atlanta HS, Georgia, (Three-Star, No. 137 OL, No. 187 Player in Georgia)- Xavier Canales is a physical tackle on the outside who is great at anchoring an offensive line. Very rarely does he get beaten on the edge and if it does happen he is good at readjusting his hands and using his strength to prevent the rusher from getting home.
Jimmy Bryson, Baylor School, Tennessee, (Three-Star, No. 53 player in Tennessee, No. 154)- Bryson probably has some of the best footwork of the offensive linemen coming into this class. He is also a great puller in run blocks and is great at pass protection. With so many teams pursuing him late in his recruitment, he shut it down and stayed committed to the Yellow Jackets.
Defensive Line
Carrington Coombs, Hebron Christian, Georgia (Three-Star, No. 75 in Georgia, No. 80 EDGE)- Coombs is still currently in the postseason and will play in the semifinals against another powerhouse in Fellowship Christian. He will get the chance to go against five-star Josh Petty and his future teammates in that game. Should be interesting to see who gets the best of each other. So far this year, he has 42 tackles, 24 QB hurries, 10 sacks, nine pass deflections, and eight tackles for loss.
Christian Garrett, Prince Avenue Christian, Georgia, (Four-Star, No. 23 DL, No. 28 in Georgia, No. 202 Nationally)- Garrett is another player who is still playing late into the postseason and will play against North Cobb Christian in the semifinals. So far during his senior year, Garrett has been a problem. He has 78 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and six sacks. Garrett was a huge in-state flip for the Yellow Jackets who took him away from Georgia.
Derry Norris, Spruce Creek, Florida, (Three-Star, No. 64 DL, No. 73 in Florida)- Norris is another massive get for the Yellow Jackets and dominated his senior season. Norris finished with 102 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, and 9.5 sacks. A lot of teams in Florida had no answer for Norris, and he could be something special for the Yellow Jackets on the interior for years to come.
Blake Belin, Cardinal Hayes, New York, (Three-Star, No. 10 in New York, No. 148 DL)- Belin finished his senior year with 31 tackles and three sacks and led his team to an 8-4 record in New York.
Andre Fuller, Grayson HS, Georgia (No. 66 EDGE, No. 102 in Georgia)- Fuller is still currently playing in the GHSA playoffs and will play Douglas County in the semifinals. Currently, he has 63 tackles, 33 QB hurries, 28 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two pass deflections, and a forced fumble. Fuller will be named an all-classification player for his standout season. A huge get for the Yellow Jackets.
Linebacker
Surprisingly Georgia Tech is not taking a recruit in this class. The Yellow Jackets like the current linebackers they have on the roster in Kyle Efford, Tah’j Butler, and others. This will likely be a position the Yellow Jackets target in the portal.
Secondary
Tae Harris, Cedartown, Georgia (No. 3 Safety, No. 9 in Georgia, No. 56 Nationally)- On defense, he finished his senior year with 70 tackles, seven tackles for loss, six pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns. Harris is one of the best safeties in the country and is a rare talent.
Dalen Penson, Sandy Creek, Georgia (No. 2 CB, No. 11 in Georgia, No. 77 Nationally)- Penson dealt with injury a lot of his senior season but that doesn't take away from the fact that he is an elite corner. Penson can play boundary or slot and cover at an elite level. He will undoubtedly be one of the best corners Tech has brought in a recruiting class in a long time.
Elgin Sessions, Dutch Fork, South Carolina (No. 28 in Georgia, No. 126 CB)- So far during his senior season Sessions has 32 tackles, 10 pass breakups, two interceptions, and a field goal block. Sessions plays for one of the best programs in South Carolina. He is a great cover corner and is good at coming downhill and laying a big hit. He will be one to continue to watch in this class.
Fenix Felton, Eagles Landing Christian Academy, Georgia, (No. 38 safety, No. 55 in Georgia)- Felton is a multi-sport standout. He played basketball and track and field during his career. Felton has earned all-region honors over the course of his career with Eagles Landing Christian Academy. When you roll the tape, you see a player that can play in the box. You are also seeing a player that can defend the backend of your defense and has great anticipatory skills which led to a career-high five interceptions in 2023.
Jayden Barr, Eastside, Georgia, (No. 63 safety, No. 91 player in Georgia - Barr is another underrated gem coming into the 2025 class who has a motor different from most. He is special to say the least. On defense, he finished with 52 tackles, four tackles for loss, three pass deflections, and two interceptions. For Barr, it doesn’t really matter where you line him up because he is going to make his presence felt and make plays.
