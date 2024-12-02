Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Believes There Was A Missed Targeting Call At End Of Game vs Georgia
In one of the weekend's best games, Georgia Tech lost to Georgia in eight overtimes and not only was it a close game, but there was a lot of debate over the officiating in the game. While certainly not the main reason the Yellow Jackets lost, there did appear to be some missed calls at the end of the game between the two rivals. One came in the fourth quarter on a critical 3rd and 1 right before the two minute timeout. Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King got the first down, but was hit by a Georgia defender and fumbled the ball. The Bulldogs went on to tie the game and eventually win in eight overtimes, but there was a lot of debate over whether the referees missed a call.
Today, Brent Key talked about the call on the radio for the first time since the game on Saturday and here is what he had to say about the play and whether or not it was targeting.
After the game, Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key shared what his message was to his team after a heartbreaking loss like that:
"Sucks. Losing stinks. Losing like this, told them there's no moral victories. I'm proud asa heck of them. I'm proud of the seniors and what they've done for this program. I'm proud of everybody that's on that sideline, and the work they put in, really since January, they've never wavered, they've hit obstacles and they've overcome them. They've truly cemented what our vision is of the Tech way."
It was one of the gutsiest performances in Georgia Tech history from Haynes King last Friday night. King threw for 303 yards and two touchdowns as well as running for 110 yards and three touchdowns. After the game, Key spoke about him and his performance, as well as what this game signals for the program moving forward:
""He's a warrior. He's one of the toughest kids I've ever been around in my life. He wills others around. Proud of him. Proud of all of them.
"Correct, but, the game's-- there's so much about college football that's special, And there's so many things that as a college football coach that you take pride in. Yeah, the judgment comes from when the scoreboard hits zero. But the things we do with these kids and to see these kids grow and mature, to see them do what they do in school, do what they do socially, do what they do each week on the football field, they're special. They're special. And it hurts. It hurts them. That locker room, I've never seen anything like that. What I know about these kids, what I know about this team, what I know about this school, this emotion will turn into fuel, and we'll use that fuel."
While nobody will want to take pleasure in moral victories, there is a lot to like about what Georgia Tech showed against Georgia and what the future holds. Recruiting is excellent right now for Key and his program and they perform well in big games. This is two straight seasons where they have had a chance to beat Georgia but came up a little short. When the two teams meet next year, things might be different.
