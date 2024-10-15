Georgia Tech Football: Four Star 2025 LB Kellen Wiley Lists Georgia Tech Among His Top Ten Schools

NEWS: Four-Star LB Kellen Wiley is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 226 LB from Tampa, FL is ranked as a Top 10 LB in ‘25 (per On3)



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/aPY1xM2eyj pic.twitter.com/y9AEEMnVuh