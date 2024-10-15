Georgia Tech Football: Four Star 2025 LB Kellen Wiley Lists Georgia Tech Among His Top Ten Schools
Georgia Tech is in the running for a four-star prospect. Four-star LB Kellen Wiley has named the Yellow Jackets as a finalist. His other finalists include Miami, Alabama, USC, Maryland, Florida, Penn State, Florida State, Louisville, and Illinois. The Yellow Jackets offered him on September 16th and have made good enough of an impression to be named a finalist.
According to 247Sports Composite, Wiley is rated as a four-star prospect, the No. 39 LB, the No. 53 player in Florida, and the No. 371 nationally. He holds 17 offers notably from USF, Syracuse, UNC, Kentucky, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida State, and Miami.
As far as his prep season goes, Wiley plays for undefeated 6-0 Armwood and is having a good season for the Hawks. He has 37 tackles, six tackles for loss, four QB hurries, and four sacks. He also has an interception this year.
When you roll the tape, Wiley is very explosive at the linebacker position. He shoots through gaps like a cannon and is a big hitter. He also reads the field well and has a high IQ. He stands at 6'4 and 225 pounds and could be a major impact player on the next level. He’s also competed in track and field specifically the triple jump where he was a regional qualifier.
This is a recruitment to watch because Georgia Tech has only one linebacker in the class of 2025 Carrington Coombs who could play outside linebacker/edge. With LB Treniylas Tatum being a senior, Wiley could potentially compete for a starting role next year as a freshman. It will be interesting to see if Georgia Tech will be aggressive in trying to land Wiley. A lot of teams are trying to sway Georgia Tech recruits away. Auburn has already been successful in flipping Sam Turner. Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Ohio State have been aggressive in trying to flip four-star OL Damola Ajidahun.
The Yellow Jackets have also sent out some offers to recruits. The next few months will be something to watch to see who Georgia Tech can keep their recruits and who they will be able to add as they try and close out the 2025 class strong.