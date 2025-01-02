Georgia Tech Football: Four-Star 2026 Wide Receiver Target Carnell Warren Makes College Commitment Decision
Georgia Tech was one of four finalists for 2026 four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren, but Warren did not commit to the Yellow Jackets today during the 2025 Under Armour All-American game. Warren committed to Virginia Tech this afternoon over Georgia Tech, Duke, and Wake Forest. There were multiple crystal ball predictions for Warren to choose the Hokies coming into today and that is where he committed to. It is still very early in the process, but Georgia Tech does not have a commitment
According to the 247Sports Composite, Warren is a four-star prospect, the No. 277 player in the country, the No. 44 wide receiver, and the No. 6 player in the state of South Carolina.
Here is the scouting report on Warren courtesy of 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins, who compares Warren to former Miami and current Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton:
"Hulking wide receiver with plus athleticism that can make contested catches and play through traffic. Followed up breakout sophomore campaign with a productive junior year, totaling 14 touchdowns in 11 games. One of the scores was featured on the NFL Network. Thrives in 50-50 situations as his superior bounce and impressive body control allow him to play above the opponent's shoulder pads. However, shouldn't be viewed as just a red zone specialist as he has flashed the ability to make dynamic lateral cuts and pick up chunks of yardage on screens and quick in-breaking routes. Must keep progressing and honing his craft, but should be viewed as a potential difference-maker on Saturdays that can win on the perimeter with his 6-foot-4 size and ball skills."
