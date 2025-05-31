Georgia Tech Football Lands Commitment From Three-Star Running Back Xavier Rucker
Georgia Tech has a big recruiting weekend on deck and they have landed their first commitment from it. 2026 three-star running back Xavier Rucker, who plays at Allatoona High School in Georgia, announced on social media today that he has joined Georgia Tech's recruiting class, becoming the fifth member overall and the first player on the offensive side of the ball.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Rucker is the No. 691 player in the country, the No. 41 running back, and the No. 78 player in the state of Georgia. He had other offers from Auburn, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Troy, and Liberty among others.
One thing you will notice about this class so far for Georgia Tech is that four of their five commitments are from the state of Georgia. That was a huge emphasis for Brent Key and his staff ever since he took over as head coach and it paid off last cycle with big-time prospects such as Josh Petty and Tae Harris, and Key talked about it in December:
"Yeah, I think the exposure we've been able to receive this year in a lot of ways is big, but it really goes back to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a high school doesn't necessarily mean that it's gonna be reflective years down the road. I mean, the coaching staff and the staff have done an outstanding job of cultivating and building those relationships. I think it's something that really needed to be done here, you know, we're in one of not the greatest state of high school talent in the entire country. And you know, to jump over 20 guys to go get one makes no sense. So we've been, you know, working really hard to make sure we get in the schools, to get in all the high schools, build relationships. I got to give you know a huge credit to Tim McFarlin and the job that he's done as well in the director of high school relations and building these relationships, maintaining these relationships, being able to keep us informed, keep myself informed of different things and to take place in the events, the clinics, the camps that are running the summer, all those go into it."
Keep an eye out for more recruiting news throughout this weekend and into the summer. Georgia Tech is off to a good start so far with the addition of Rucker.