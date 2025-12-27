Rece Davis Took Clear Shot at Johnny Manziel Over Texas A&M ’College GameDay’ No-Show
Former Texas A&M Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel was scheduled to be the guest picker in College Station for last Saturday's College GameDay ahead of the first-round College Football Playoff tilt between the Aggies and Miami.
But Manziel no-showed his appearance on GameDay, which came less than 12 hours after he was seen in Miami at the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua boxing match.
Manziel apologized in an Instagram post for missing his scheduled appearance, and denied rampant speculation about his health that came along with a late night out. The Daily Mail reported that Manziel was “stuck down with a sudden illness” that knocked him out of his appearance.
Manziel was replaced by former Aggies basketball player and current Thunder star Alex Caruso on short notice, and all was well on the GameDay front. But during the latest episode of ESPN's College GameDay Podcast, the show’s host Rece Davis didn't shy away from taking a shot at the former A&M star quarterback, without naming him directly, after co-host Dan Wetzel made reference to the Paul-Anthony fight.
"When you go to a fight like that, you've got to be very careful about where you eat breakfast the next morning," Davis said. "Because it can leave you ill and give you difficulty in reaching the locales where you are scheduled to be. But I digress."
“I just wondered, is that what the kids are calling it these days?,” Davis continued. “A bad breakfast? Anyway, wouldn’t cast aspersions anywhere. For those who follow closely, you’ll be able to read between the lines there. You have to follow a little closely.”
A&M lost 10–3 to Miami, ending its season.