Kyle Whittingham Ready to Get Michigan ‘Where It Should Be’ in First Message to Fans

An excited Whittingham is eager to take over the head coaching job in Ann Arbor.

New Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham is eager to take over the job in Ann Arbor.
Michigan hired longtime Utah coach Kyle Whittingham as the program's new leader on Friday, ending a brief search to replace Sherrone Moore, who was fired for cause earlier this month.

Whittingham, who went 177-88 in 21 full seasons as Utah's coach, is a slam dunk hire for a Wolverines program looking to restore strong play on the field and integrity off of it.

The 66-year-old sent his first message to Wolverines fans via the program's official social media account on Saturday night.

"Michigan fans, Coach Kyle Whittingham,” he said. “I'm honored to be here. I'm honored to be the football coach at this great university. Can't wait to get working with our players, getting to know them and getting Michigan football to where it should be."

Whittingham will now move from the holidays right into evaluating the current roster in Ann Arbor, with the transfer portal formally opening on Jan. 2.

