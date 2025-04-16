Georgia Tech Football: New 2026 QB Offer Out Today From The Yellow Jackets
Georgia Tech has three commitments in their 2026 class, but all of them are in the secondary so far. Typically, one of the first commitments for a program in their class is the quarterback, but that has not happened yet for the Yellow Jackets. That is not to say they are not pursuing taltented options, but they pursuit of their QB remains ongoing. Today, 2026 QB Easton Webb, who plays at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs, OK, received an offer from Georgia Tech. While this is just an early offer, Georgia Tech is not unfamiliar with going out of state to land quarterback prospects, including QB's from Oklahoma. Grady Adamson, the 2025 signee, played at Deer Creek High School in Oklahoma.
Webb has only a handful of offers, with programs like Washington State, Arkansas State, Texas State, and Tulsa being among them, but the 6'4 205 LBS QB prospect has the arm strength and the talent to be a power conference quarter. This is going to be an interesting prospect to track over the next few weeks as Georgia Tech continues to pursue its options when it comes to the quarterback class for 2026.
So far in the 2026 class, Georgia Tech has commitments from four-star cornerback Jaedyn Terry, three-star cornerback Traeviss Stevenson, and three-star cornerback Ladarrious Crumity. The secondary has clearly been a prirority for the Yellow Jackets and they are quickly improving in that area. In the 2025 class, Georgia Tech pulled in four-star safety Tae Harris and four-star cornerback Dalen Penson, among other talented secondary prospects. New cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones has been busy to start this year's class and continues to build the talent and depth.
