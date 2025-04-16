Could Virginia Transfer OT Blake Steen Make Sense For Georgia Tech?
It is going to be a chaotic week across college football. The spring transfer portal window officially opened today and there are players jumping in to find a anew school. One of the players who entered the portal this morning was Virginia starting right tackle Blake Steen, one of the more experienced tackles to enter the portal so far. Georgia Tech has had an ongoing battle at the right tackle position this spring and it was something that offensive line coach Geep Wade said they are watching closely:
"Yeah, but (Jameson) Riggs is at right and does some good things. It's consistency is going to be a key for him. Behind him is Jordan Floyd, and then we got Peyton Joseph behind him. So all three of those are freshmen, whether they're redshirt or just here. So they're all young and we tell our guys every day to be honest with you guys like youth is not an excuse You know, we we've got to have game reps out here at practice walk -throughs so every reps invaluable to those guys because they are talented they are they are talented, but we've got to mature at a faster rate because for you know, it's gonna be August. So we've got to have a little bit more maturity out of that group. "
With that being said, could Steen be an option for Georgia Tech?
Over the past two seasons, Steen (6'5, 328 LBS) has played 1,202 snaps for the Cavaliers, including 736 this past season, according to PFF (Pro Football Focus). While Steen does have experience, the PFF Grades are not the best. In 2023, Steen finished with an overall 51.0 grade on offense, including a 31.2 in pass blocking. His numbers did improve to 63.6 overall and a 60.9 pass blocking grade, but those are still below average numbers. He did finish with a pretty solid 69.3 run blocking grade this past season, which of course would be key for the Yellow Jackets.
Now it should be noted that there has been no actual connection or interest as of right now between Georgia Tech and Steen, but on paper, it does make sense. He is an experienced right tackle who has played a lot of snaps in the ACC, has good size, and would be able to come in and play while the younger guys like Riggs, Joseph, and Floyd continue to develop. Georgia Tech is bringing back an experienced guard duo of Joe Fusile and Keylan Rutledge, and could use an experienced right tackle to round out the offensive line. Let's see what Key and offensive line coach Geep Wade decide to do at the position, if anything at all. They could decide they prefer to roll with their young talent, and while Steen is experienced, he was not an All-ACC level of tackle at UVA in his first two seasons. Could he be that at Georgia Tech?
