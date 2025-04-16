Could Virginia Transfer OT Blake Steen Make Sense For Georgia Tech?

Virginia starting RT Blake Steen plans to enter the transfer portal, a source tells @247Sports/@CBSSports.



Steen has played 1,202 snaps over the last 2 years. Gave up a sack in just 1 game this season, per PFF.



He’s the brother of Eagles OG Tyler Steen.https://t.co/8a7FbstXUu pic.twitter.com/NocF78fBCC