Georgia Tech Football: Top Prospects Expected To Be In Attendance For Yellow Jackets Game vs Miami

Georgia Tech could have one of the best atmospheres in college football on Saturday. Coach Key has been telling all of the students to come and Big Boi is set to perform at 10:00 am before the Yellow Jackets face the Hurricanes. Several big-name recruits are expected to be in attendance to see the Yellow Jackets take on No. 4 Miami.
Georgia Tech Commits
Spruce Creek DL Derry “Chuck Norris Jr- Norris has been a force on defense this season for the Hawks. He leads the team with 78 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 7.5 sacks. There are a lot of D1 college programs that want his services. According to 247sports Composite, Norris is rated as a three-star prospect, the No. 64 defensive lineman, the No.73 player in Florida, and the No. 584 player nationally. Georgia Tech is trying to hang on to this commitment with multiple programs trying to flip him.
Lancaster OL Kevin Peay- Peay is rated as a three-star prospect and the No. 130 interior offensive lineman and No. 29 player from South Carolina. Peay helps solidify an older strong offensive line class that includes five-star Josh Petty and four-star Justin Hasenhuetl. The Lancaster product has been locked in with the Yellow Jackets since June 9th. He has taken some visits to other programs but will come back to the Flats for the game against Miami.
In-state recruits
2025
Buford WR Jordan Allen- Allen has been unstoppable this season in Georgia High School football's highest classification 6A. He recently had 174 receiving yards and three touchdowns in a region championship win against rival Mill Creek. Allen is going to be a name to continue to watch as we come down the stretch for signing day. He is currently committed to Louisville but is not far from the Flats. He received an offer from the Yellow Jackets on October 14th. It will be interesting to see how much Georgia Tech pushes for him. Allen certainly fits their offense and his speed would fit in seamlessly with the offense.
McIntosh EDGE Evan Ward- Ward finished with the second-most tackles on the team with 83 this season. He also finished with a team-high 11 sacks this season. The USF commits also had two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and six quarterback hurries. He was one of the most disruptive players this season and caused havoc in opposing backfields.
2026
Carrollton WR Ryan Mosley- Mosley is a four-star prospect who has continued to improve each season and is now up to 27 offers. He picked up an offer from Georgia Tech back in March. The junior standout has 597 receiving yards and nine touchdowns. His best game this season came against Gainesville when he went off for 117 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Mosley has been giving defenses fits with his yards after catch and ability to stretch the field in 2024.
West Forsyth QB Max Walraven-Walraven is probably one of the most underrated prospects on this list, but call him Mr. Consistent. That is what he has been for West Forsyth this season throwing for 1,813 yards and 18 touchdowns. His best game of the season came against Forsyth Central where he completed 70% of his passes throwing for 250 yards and three touchdowns. I got a chance to see him in the season opener against Prince Avenue Christian and was impressed with his ability to never flinch in the midst of adversity and continue to lead his team. They came up short, but Walraven was big time the entire night. He’s led the Wolverines back to the postseason and they will face Brookwood in the first round of the playoffs.
Newnan LB Rodney Colton- The South Carolina commit will be in attendance to check out the action. Colton has been a leader in the resurgence of the Newnan program that has clinched a No. 2 seed in the 5A playoffs. Colton has 43 tackles, four sacks, and an interception this season. Colton is one of the best linebackers in the country and has pretty much every Power 4 offer a prospect could want.
Cambridge WR Hudson Cocchiara- It feels like this kid is about to explode in the recruiting world. Cocchiara put together a strong junior season finishing with 48 catches (led the team), 868 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns this season for the Bears. He was a consistent threat in the passing game this season. He is a YAC (yards after catch) monster that will make any offense better whether it's on the high school or college level. He is also a deep threat that can take the top off the defense. He had his best game of the season against Westminster. Cocchiara had six catches for 151 yards and three touchdowns which were all season-highs. This is a name you could see picking up more offers in the winter and spring.
Cambridge WR Craig Dandridge- Dandridge is the thunder to Cocchiara’s lightning. They are a dynamic duo that complements each other well. It is really hard to slow both of them down. Dandridge has 40 catches for 977 yards and 10 touchdowns this season. He averaged 108 yards per game and was a consistent threat all season for Cambridge. His best game this season came against Centennial. Dandridge has a kickoff return for a touchdown, seven catches for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He was simply unstoppable. Dandridge is one of those underrated prospects looking for an opportunity that can make a big splash on the next level.
Lovejoy LB Chad Fairchild- Fairchild has been a consistent visitor on the Flats throughout the spring and summer. Fairchild is ranked as a four-star prospect on Rivals and is known for his ability to fit the gaps, come downhill and lay the big hit on running backs. A part of his game that has improved is his ability to cover in the open space. He also has great instincts and can read a play before it happens and not let it get started. Fairchild has been a key cog on the defensive side of the ball for the Wildcats this season.
Milton LB Gage Lawrence- Gage Lawrence plays for the undefeated Milton Eagles and plays behind some of the best linebackers in the state Hayden Tumminia and AJ Benton. He has still made his impact felt this season. Lawrence has 27 tackles, seven QB hurries, and four tackles for loss. He has taken advantage of his opportunities when they’ve been there and has come up with big plays for Milton.
Carrollton LB CJ Gamble- Gamble is starting to make quite a name for himself not only on the football field but also in the recruiting ranks. He is known for his big hits and excellent football IQ. He’s been a consistent player for the Trojans this season and has been making plays all season. Gamble recently picked up an offer from USF taking his total to eight. This is a name that you could see create more buzz for himself in the playoffs and going into the offseason.
South Paulding OL Jayce Sanker- This will be the third time this year the offensive lineman has been on campus taking visits back in the early spring, summer, and now fall. Sanker is continuing to build the relationship with offensive line coach Geep Wade. Sanker does have an offer from UNC Charlotte and is on the Jackets' radar as he has been a constant presence on the flats.
2027
Stephenson EDGE KJ Green- Green is one of the best players in the class of 2027, already being rated high by 247Sports. According to 247Sports Composite, Green is rated as a five-star prospect, the No. 6 EDGE, the No. 6 Player in Georgia, and the No. 27 player nationally. He finished the regular season with 28 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and seven sacks. Green is elite at setting the edge in the run game and also rushing the passer with his bevvy of moves. Green currently has 11 offers and picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets back in September. He is a game wrecker and will be a name to continue to monitor throughout his career.
Prince Avenue Christian OL Gabe Prince- Prince is a key offensive lineman for Prince Avenue Christian and has grown a lot since being a freshman from 6’1 240 pounds to 6’3.5 and 270 pounds. He has already blocked against some good defensive linemen including Georgia Tech commit Carrington Coombs and DJ Jacobs. Prince is a staple on the offensive line for the Wolverines and has continued to improve this season.
Prince Avenue Christian ATH Andrew Beard- In a region-clinching win over Hebron Christian, Beard rushed for 173 yards and a touchdown. He also had two catches for 51 yards and a receiving touchdown. Beard has been electric all season and finished with 1,451 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns before heading into the playoffs. Simply put, Beard is one of the best and most versatile running backs in the country and was a heavily featured piece on the Prince Avenue Christian offense. He can also play some safety too. Just call him a ball player.
Calhoun QB Trace Hawkins-It cannot be understated what the true freshman has done this season for the Yellow Jackets. He has led them back to playoffs as a region champion after they missed the playoffs for the first time since 1999 last year. He’s had several standout performances including a big win earlier in the season over Northeast Whitfield where he threw for 265 passing yards and five touchdowns. Hawkins is a name that could become big in the state of Georgia especially if he leads Calhoun on a deep playoff run as a true freshman. He has all the tools and intangibles to do so.
Collins Hill QB Makyree Cross- Cross stepped in this year as a first-year starter for the Collins Hill Eagles and showed some great strides as a quarterback for the Eagles. He finished the regular season with 1,272 yards passing and 11 touchdowns. I got a chance to see him up close this season in a key region win against Mill Creek. My impression is he took what the defense gave him and made big plays when they were called upon and helped Collins Hill knock-off Mill Creek. Cross has shown he can be the signal caller for the Eagles for the next few years and can make them a dangerous team.
Buford DB Ethan Hauser- Hauser is a standout defensive back who has the interest of a lot of college programs. He has been on the Flats quite often and continues to build a relationship with the Yellow Jackets. He has been a key special teams ace this season for the Buford Wolves and will play a larger role for the team next season. He is a very instinctual defensive back who plays the ball well and is also good at making plays in the running game. Hauser will be a name to watch over the next few years.
2028
Grayson EDGE Ismael Schiefer- You really have to be involved in the Grayson to know this name because he is flying under the radar in terms of media coverage. Now, Schiefer already has nine offers as a true freshman with a couple of notable ones from USC, Auburn, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and more.
Peach County OL Hunter Hill- Hunter Hill is only a freshman but is already a problem. He stands at 6’3 and 310 pounds and when you scroll through his X account you can see him demolishing defenders in the interior. He is young but already has a good grasp of the game and has made his impact felt this season. Hill is a name that could be among the top offensive linemen in the country in the next few years. Also, his team, Peach County, is coming off one of their second region championship in the past three years and looks like it will be a state champion contender for years to come.
