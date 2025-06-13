Georgia Tech Football Trending For Pair of Top 2026 Defensive Line Targets
Recruiting is rolling on in college football through the summer, with June and July being two of the biggest months of the year for recruiting. Georgia Tech has picked up commitments following their first couple of official visit weekends and they are hoping for more over the next couple of weeks.
Heading into this weekend, Georgia Tech seems to be trending for a couple of 2026 targets along the defensive line, a position where they do not have a commitment yet. This week, 2026 defensive linemen Alex Willis and 2026 edge Chris Carbin have both picked up 247Sports crystal ball predictions to land with Georgia Tech. Crystal ball predictions are never a guarantee, but it does show that both of these recruitments are trending toward Georgia Tech.
Willis is a three-star prospect who plays at the First Academy in Orlando (FL) and he is rated as the No. 1079 player in the country, the No. 112 defensive lineman in the country, and the No. 131 player in the state of Florida. He is reportedly taking official visits to NC State (this weekend), Mississippi State, and Michigan State for the rest of the summer. He has visited UCF and Georgia Tech this summer.
Carbin plays at Hillgrove Hill School (GA) and is the No. 680 player in the country, the No. 66 edge in the country, and the No. 79 player in the state of Georgia. He is reportedly visiting Baylor this weekend, Louisville next weekend, and South Florida next weekend.
Again, predictions can be wrong, but it seems that Georgia Tech is trending for a pair of top 2026 defensive line targets.
Right now, Georgia Tech's class currently ranks No. 49 in the country and No. 12 in the ACC. They are looking to build off of one of the top classes in program history and keep the upward trajectory of the program going.