Georgia Tech Four Star EDGE Target Jordan Carter Set To Make Commitment Decision On National Signing Day
Things are heating up for a major blue-chip prospect here in the state of Georgia. The Yellow Jackets are in the running for Jordan Carter, who is down to his final four schools. Carter announced he will make a decision between Tennessee, Auburn, Georgia Tech, and Texas on National Signing Day on December 3rd.
Georgia Tech will host Carter for a visit this weekend when they takes on the Pittsburgh Panthers at home. It will be an important weekend to stand out to Carter and ultimately convince him to stay home and play for his hometown team. Carter would instantly impact the Yellow Jackets and be a player who could compete for a starting role from Day 1.
The 6’3 and 244-pound edge rusher has been a major player for Douglas County since he was a sophomore. He came in and played at a high level and has kept the Tigers in title contention each of the past few seasons with how good he is on the defensive side of the ball. His relentless motor, technique, and ability to rush make him a can’t miss prospect.
Here is a deeper look at what Carter has done this season and his career.
“This season for Douglas County, he has 69 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. He had one of his best games against Newton, where he finished with a season-high three sacks. Carter also has four more games this year with 10+ tackles. Of the seven games he has played this season, Carter has five multi-sack games and is one of the leaders in the state with his 14 sacks this year. For his career, Carter has recorded 210 tackles, 47 tackles for loss, and 40 sacks in three seasons. Every year he has played varsity, Carter has finished with 10 or more sacks in a season.”
Georgia Tech desperately needs a 2026 EDGE defender after losing out on Chris Carbin, who was initially a Tech commit before reopening his commitment and ultimately choosing Florida State. The past few seasons, Georgia Tech has struggled to have a consistent pass rush outside of their interior, which has been led by Jordan Van Den Berg, who will leave after this season. The Yellow Jackets need young, productive players who can produce at a high level. They have that with Carter, who would help elevate the defensive line room and take it to another level.
We will find out in less than two weeks who the star pass rusher will choose.
More Georgia Tech News:
•Projecting Where Georgia Tech Will Land In Tonight's CFP Rankings Release
•Everything From Brent Key On Tuesday Ahead Of The Matchup Vs Pittsburgh
•Postseason Projections for Georgia Tech After Their Win Over Boston College
•What Do The Advanced Analytics Say About The Matchup Between Georgia Tech and Pittsburgh?