Georgia Tech In Contention For Top 2027 Prospect George Lamons After He Decommits From Texas A&M

BREAKING: Four-Star WR George Lamons (2027) has Decommitted from Texas A&M, he tells me for @rivals



The 6’4 215 WR from Quitman, GA had been Committed to the Aggies since April



He’s ranked as a Top 5 TE in ‘27 but is being recruited as a WRhttps://t.co/AZNXoDx773 pic.twitter.com/xRDsLtQgoM