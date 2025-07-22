Georgia Tech In Contention For Top 2027 Prospect George Lamons After He Decommits From Texas A&M
The Yellow Jackets continue to be off to a bolstering start for the 2027 class. Georgia Tech already has four-star WR Jordan Christie, who is one of the best wide receivers in the state of Georgia in next year's class. On Monday afternoon, it was announced that George Lamons had decommitted from Texas A&M, per Hayes Fawcett of Rivals.
Per Rivals Industry Ranking, Lamons is a four-star prospect, the No. 5 TE, the No. 12 player in Georgia, and the No. 81 player nationally.
Also coming to the fray to help recruit Lamons is a fellow Georgia Tech commit. Traeviss Stevenson has also been recruiting Lamons to stay home and come to the Yellow Jackets. They both played together during their high school prep careers at Brooks County.
The Trojans made it to the state championship in 2024, losing to powerhouse Bowdon 34-14. However, Lamons finished that game with four catches for 83 yards and a touchdown. Lamons finished his sophomore season with 63 catches, 1,340 yards, and 20 touchdowns. He had one of his best games of the season against Washington-Wilkes, finishing with six catches, 240 yards, and three touchdowns. It was one of the best games of his career. Lamons scored in every game but two last season and had six games with over 100 yards receiving. He had five multi-touchdown games in 2024 and was a top playmaker for Brooks County and a go-to option on offense.
Make no mistake, Lamons would be a huge addition to the Yellow Jackets in the 2027 class. He will go through the process thoroughly and take his time, but it will be vital for Georgia Tech to get him on campus for a visit in the fall and continue to nurture the relationship. Lamons is a can’t-miss prospect and one of the best in the nation.