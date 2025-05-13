Bowling Green Transfer Wide Receiver Rahkeem Smith Signs With Georgia Tech
While the transfer portal has slowed down, Georgia Tech made a speedy addition to their receiver room today. On3 Sports report Pete Nakos reported this morning that Bowling Green transfer wide receiver Rahkeem Smith has signed with Georgia Tech.
Smith is a 5'9 175 LBS wideout from Baltimore, MD and he played one year with the Falcons after spending his first two seasons at Delaware State. Smith is a speedy receiver who will likely be a big boost in the return game on special teams while helping with the vertical passing game this fall. Georgia Tech lost a speedy receiver in the portal when Eric Singleton Jr went to Auburn, but they have added Smith and FIU transfer Eric Rivers to help in that area. Rivers, fellow FIU transfer Dean Patterson, Isiah Canion, Zion Taylor, Bailey Stockton, South Carolina transfer Debron Gatling, and returning receiver Malik Rutherford will lead the Yellow Jackets skill corps this season.
Last season for Bowling Green, Smith totaled 25 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns, while averaging 14 yards per catch.
In the spring, head coach Brent Key talked about improving the vertical passing game and how that was one of his main objectives this spring:
"Done a good job with it. You know, like someone queues that time today, they push the ball downfield. But in order to improve your vertical passing game, you know, a lot of that's off -play action. You got to be consistent, run the football, you got to, you know, time. And right now, we're not building packages to, you know, game plan the other side. We're not, hey, we're going to run this run this way, this way, then set it up, and it looks just like this on the play action and get this match up. And those things. doing it. That's why we coach, right? So, you know, we've got some guys, you know, I think, you know, Eric Rivers, you know, he's not full go as of right now, but the stuff, as far as being live, but other stuff he's doing, once he's out there and we get some other pieces in there, you know, I think we have a chance to really improve that part of the offense. They've done a good job in the intermediate throwing game. That's where we're, you know, some of the, You know, some of the things across the middle or, you know, six, seven yard plays. And those are, you know, good move to stick with the chain, all right, chain plays."
Smith will help Georgia Tech this season, maybe most of all on special teams. The Yellow Jackets will look to integrate him into both units this fall and see where he makes his impact.
Additional Links
Georgia Tech Baseball: Brady Jones Named ACC Pitcher of the Week
Georgia Tech Ranked Inside The Top 20 Of Josh Pate's Post Spring College Football Rankings
Updated ACC Baseball Standings: Georgia Tech Back in the Top Three Heading Into The Final Weekend