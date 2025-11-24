SEC Championship Game Scenarios Entering Week 14: Breaking Down Every Team’s Path
The final weekend of the 2025 college football regular season is upon is, which means teams are all jockeying for position to reach their conference championship games.
The SEC standings have been shaken up over the past few weeks, leaving only four teams alive for a chance at reaching the conference’s title game. Here’s a look at all the SEC championship game scenarios heading into Week 14.
Who are the top contenders for the SEC championship?
There are currently four teams with a shot at reaching the SEC title game.
Texas A&M has the inside track to go with a conference record of 7-0. The Aggies are 11-0 on the season and ranked No. 3 in the country. The Aggies face No. 17 Texas in Austin this weekend.
Georgia is right there at 7-1 in conference play. The Bulldogs are 10-1 and are currently ranked No. 4 in the nation. Their only loss came at home against Alabama on September 27 in a 24-21 battle. Georgia only has a matchup with No. 16 Georgia Tech left on its schedule.
Ole Miss is 6-1 in conference. The Rebels are 10-1 overall and are ranked No. 6 in the nation. Their only loss came at Georgia on October 17 when they fell 43-35. They will play at Mississippi State on Friday.
Alabama is currently 6-1 in conference. The Crimson Tide are 9-2 overall and are the 10th-ranked team in the nation. Their only conference loss came at home against Oklahoma. That 23-21 defeat came on November 15. An opening week 31-17 loss to Florida State looks pretty bad at this point, but doesn’t impact Alabama’s conference title hopes. Kalen DeBoer’s team finishes the regular season at Auburn on Saturday.
Those are the only teams with a chance to reach the conference title game.
SEC standings entering Week 14
Here is a look at the updated SEC heading into the final week of the 2025 regular season.
School
Overall Record
SEC Record
Texas A&M Aggies
11-0
7-0
Georgia Bulldogs
10-1
7-1
Ole Miss Rebels
10-1
6-1
Alabama Crimson Tide
9-2
6-1
Texas Longhorns
8-3
5-2
Oklahoma Sooners
9-2
5-2
Vanderbilt Commodores
9-2
5-2
Tennessee Volunteers
8-3
4-3
LSU Tigers
7-4
3-4
Missouri Tigers
7-4
3-4
Kentucky Wildcats
5-6
2-6
Florida Gators
3-8
2-6
Auburn Tigers
5-6
1-6
Mississippi State Bulldogs
5-6
1-6
South Carolina Gamecocks
4-7
1-7
Arkansas Razorbacks
2-9
0-7
SEC championship game matchup if the season ended today
If the season ended today, Texas A&M would meet Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. The Aggies would be undefeated and have the best record, while Alabama would win a three-way tiebreaker with Georgia and Ole Miss due to their conference opponent winning percentage.
How Week 14 will affect SEC championship game scenarios
The results of Week 14 will determine who reaches the SEC championship game, as no team has clinched a spot yet.
Georgia has finished its conference slate, so its result won’t impact the championship game picture. The Bulldogs face No. 16 Georgia Tech at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday.
Texas A&M will travel to Austin to face No. 17 Texas on Friday night. A win would clinch a spot in the SEC title game.
Ole Miss will face its rival, Mississippi State, in the Egg Bowl on Friday, needing a win to reach the conference championship game.
Alabama will travel to Auburn for the Iron Bowl and, like Texas A&M, a win would put the Crimson Tide in the title game.
Clinching scenarios for each SEC team to make it to the conference championship
Texas A&M reaches the SEC title game if:
- The Aggies beat Texas OR
- Auburn beats Alabama, AND Mississippi State beats Ole Miss
Alabama reaches the SEC title game if:
- The Crimson Tide beat Auburn
Ole Miss reaches the SEC title game if:
The Rebels beat Mississippi State AND Texas A&M loses to Texas AND Alabama loses to Auburn
Georgia reaches the SEC title game if:
- Auburn beats Alabama OR
- Texas beats Texas A&M