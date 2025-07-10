Georgia Tech Lands 2026 Three Star DL Amier Clarke To Bolster Defensive Line
Georgia Tech has been on fire recruiting the defensive line over the past week and a half.
The Yellow Jackets added their fourth defensive lineman, Amier Clarke, this afternoon after he announced on his social media his pledge to the Yellow Jackets. Clarke chose the Yellow Jackets over Syracuse, Rutgers, and Boston College.
Clarke had a productive season for Osceola (FL), finishing with 48 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks. He had four multi-sack games during his junior season. It was the best season of his career. The defensive line now consists of Alex Willis, Chris Carbin, Freddie Wilson, and Clarke.
According to 247Sports, Clarke is a three-star prospect, the No. 129 defensive lineman, and the No. 138 player in Florida.
Here is an in-depth look at Clarke from 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins
-"Upfield penetrator that wins at the prep level with his brute strength and snap anticipation.
-Owns more of a square build and is thick from head to toe as he’s believed to be tipping the scales right around 290 pounds and could easily add another 20 pounds or so.
-Slips around obstacles with adequate get-off and impressive coordination.
-Tends to find a flat back and can defeat blocks with his punch and leg drive.
-Not one that is going to make a ton of stops in backside pursuit, but can shade up and bring it in the middle.
-Tracking to start college before he turns 18 years old.
-Projects as a multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that’s likely to find the most success in a four-man front."
Georgia Tech has now solidified its defensive line with all three of the prospects ranked from the 2026 class. The Yellow Jackets have a mix of power, strength, and speed on the defensive line that will be valuable for the future.