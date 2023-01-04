It has been a busy day full of Georgia Tech coaching news and Yellow Jackets head coach Brent Key is not done yet.

After bringing back Marco Coleman from Michigan State to coach the defensive line, Key is making another interesting move on the defensive side of the football. According to a report from Kelly Quinlan at JacketsOnline, Georgia Tech is set to hire a former SEC and NFL coach to be the new linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Sherrer was most recently with the New York Giants (2020-2021) as the linebackers coach, but he has been coaching for some time. He was the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Tennessee (2018-2019), the outside linebackers coach at Georgia (2014-2017), and the defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach at South Alabama (2013). Sherrer also served as the director of player personnel at Alabama under Nick Saban. He has extensive experience as a high school coach as well. He played at the University of Alabama from 1993-1995.

Kevin Sherrer will be the new linebackers coach and co-defensive coordinator at Georgia Tech Saul Young/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC

What is interesting about this move is what will happen with Jason Semore, the linebackers coach this past season. Semore did a fine job of coaching both Ace Eley and Charlie Thomas to good seasons and it will be worth watching if he remains with the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech Coaching Staff

Head coach- Brent Key

Quarterbacks coach/co-offensive coordinator- Chris Weinke

Offensive coordinator/tight ends coach- Buster Faulkner

Running backs coach- Norval McKenzie

Wide receivers coach- Josh Crawford

Offensive line coach- Geep Wade

Defensive coordinator- Andrew Thacker

Defensive line coach- Marco Coleman

Linebackers coach/co-defensive coordinator- Kevin Sherrer

Defensive backs coach- Travares Tillman

