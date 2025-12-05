Georgia Tech Lands Four-Star Quarterback Cole Bergeron On Final Day Of The Early Signing Period

Georgia Tech has its quarterback of the future atfer Cole Bergeron announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. It is the final offical day of signing day, and Georgia Tech has landed an elite signal caller.

According to 247Sports, Bergeron is a four-star quarterback, the No. 12 player in Louisiana, and the No. 20 quarterback. He had double-digit offers before signing with the Yellow Jackets

Bergeron was committed to Virginia Tech before he reopened his recruitment and ultimately chose the Yellow Jackets. Georgia Tech didn't have a commitment for a quarterback coming into the week, and it was highly unlikely they would be able to land one. The Yellow Jackets built a strong rapport with Bergeron at the end and snagged him from an ACC rival.

Bergeron is a 6'4 and 210 pound quaretback who is a gunslinger and an extremely accurate quarterback. He has a good feel for the game and plays his best in big moments.

Here is a deeper look at Bergeron via 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks evaluation.

"Big-framed pro-style quarterback with a corresponding big arm that shows in downfield vertical passing game juice and short-to-intermediate velocity. Excellent timing and touch passer who knows how to throw to spots to allow only his receivers to make plays on the ball. Smooth, repeatable release fosters consistent spiral and RPMs. Live evaluations at multiple Spring 2025 events passed with flying colors, including an Elite 11 Austin performance that revealed the ability to consistently rip it to multiple levels into a stiff wind. Appears to play with encouraging pocket awareness and subtle evasiveness to extend plays inside and out of the pocket as necessary. Capable of drilling intermediate throws on the move, including across his body to the field. Good combine tester who also plays basketball. Not a high-volume run threat at the next level, but functionally athletic enough to present a scramble threat and more importantly extend plays for big-time off-schedule throws. Occasionally throws a bit flat-footed at times. Production context is not crystal clear due to lack of concrete data at this point, but the tape and live exposures have been strong. Projects to the P4 level with significant long-term potential that suggests multi-year impact starter upside."

So what is next for Georgia Tech?

They will lose Haynes King after their bowl game, and offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has left for Florida. Aaron Philo is the heir apparent, but it will be interesting to see if he stays with the Yellow Jackets or follows his offensive coordinator. Georgia Tech also has Graham Knowles, Grady Adamson, and Ben Guthrie on the roster. This move signals that they want another quarterback in the room to develop and get up to speed. With Chris Weinke as the quarterback coach and his development of the position, it bodes well to get a quarterback of Bergeron's caliber. It is a future move that will pay dividends for the Yellow Jackets. A thing to watch moving forward is what happens with Philo.

More Georgia Tech News: