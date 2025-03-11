Georgia Tech LB Target CJ Gamble Lists Yellow Jackets As A Finalist In His Recruitment
Four-star linebacker CJ Gamble is down to his final six schools. His schools include Georgia Tech, Kansas, Memphis, USF, Tennessee, and Wake Forest. Tennessee will be a team to watch in his recruitment and one that he is very high on. The Yellow Jackets have continued to keep a strong hat in the race and have stood out to Gamble since he first picked up his offer in January. He is a big priority for the Yellow Jackets after spending time on campus during Jr Day.
Gamble is set to take an unofficial visit to Georgia Tech from April 8th-10th. According to 247Sports, Gamble has set an official visit to the Flats on May 30th.
According to Rivals, Gamble is a four-star prospect, rated as the No. 33 LB and No. 58 player in Georgia. He is ranked on every recruiting platform including ESPN, On3, 247Sports, and Rivals. His recruiting started to heat up last summer picking up a plethora of offers in the summer.
Gamble plays for Georgia powerhouse Carrollton and was the starting linebacker for the state runner-up who fell just short to Grayson. He is a hard-hitting linebacker that fills gaps well and plays at a great speed. He can blitz and is very technically sound, always knowing where the ball is going. He has good instincts and a nose for the football. Currently, he is participating in track and field in the discus throw and shot put taking first and third in those events.
I wrote more about CJ Gamble back in January when he got his first offer from the Yellow Jackets back in January. Here is more on the prospect:
Carrollton LB CJ Gamble- Fellow teammate of Kadan Spratling, CJ Gamble also had a productive season for the Trojans. The three-star linebacker had a great junior season for the Trojans and has continued to make a name for himself. The junior linebacker has gotten better at each turn and now has up to 10 offers. Gamble is a physical run-stopping linebacker who has a nose for the football and loves to be in the box making plays. Don’t sleep on his coverage skills either. He is one of the few that you feel comfortable being able to guard running backs 1 on 1 in coverage.
Georgia Tech will be in a battle to land Gamble but has something going in their favor especially with the visit schedule and the proximity to Carrollton. The Yellow Jackets can have Gamble on campus whenever. Expect Coach Key and the Yellow Jackets staff to push hard to land Gamble.
