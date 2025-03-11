Former Georgia Tech Running Back Jordan Mason Given Second-Round Tender By San Francisco 49ers
Former Georgia Tech running back Jordan Mason has made a name for himself with the San Francisco 49ers since going undrafted. Mason stepped up with the injury to Christian McCaffrey this season and led the 49ers in rushing. It was reported this morning by ESPN's Adam Schefter that Mason has been given a second round contract tender by the 49ers.
So what exactly is a second-round tender? From NBC Sports Bay Area:
"Mason can still negotiate with any other team. But if another team signs him to an offer sheet and the 49ers decline to match, San Francisco would receive a second-round pick as compensation."
It seems likely that Mason will be back for another season with San Francisco and given McCaffrey's injury history, he will be an important part of their team.
On just 108 carries in 2018, Mason totaled 659 yards and had seven touchdowns, while averaging 6.1 yards per carry. Mason had his career-best year in 2019. He totaled 172 carries for nearly 900 yards and seven touchdowns.
Per his bio at Georgia Tech Athletics:
2019 ALL-ACC THIRD TEAM
2021 (Redshirt Junior): Closed his career with 2,349 rushing yards, good for 11th in Georgia Tech history … Also finished his career ranked 15th in school history in rushing attempts (449) … Appeared in all 12 games in 2021 … Rushed for 439 yards on 87 carries, both good for second on the team … Also caught 10 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown, all career highs … Opened the season with a season-high 96 rushing yards on 15 attempts (6.4 avg.) against Northern Illinois (Sept. 4) … Hauled in first-career receiving touchdown with 6-yard reception against Kennesaw State (Sept. 11) … Rushed eight times for 42 yards in win over No. 20 North Carolina (Sept. 25) … Had eight carries for 65 yards at Virginia (Oct. 23) … Had a career-long 71-yard touchdown run at Miami (Nov. 6) … Finished with 75 rushing yards on just eight carries (9.4 avg.) and a season-high 29 receiving yards on three receptions against the Hurricanes … Averaged 8.4 yards per rush (42 yards on five carries) against Boston College (Nov. 13) … Ran for 19 yards on just four carries at No. 5 Notre Dame (Nov. 20) … Amassed 83 yards from scrimmage (59 rushing, 24 receiving) in season finale against No. 1 Georgia.
