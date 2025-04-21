Georgia Tech Makes The Final Ten For Elite 2026 DB Jordan Smith
Georgia Tech has made the list for an elite safety prospect in the country who has nearly 40 offers. Jordan Smith announced his final 10 includes Georgia, Alabama, Stanford, Georgia Tech, Memphis, Florida, Tennessee, Michigan, Florida State and Missouri.
Jordan Smith has already locked in a number of official visits for the summer. He is set to visit Georgia on May 30th, Georgia Tech on June 6th, Florida State on June 13th, and Tennessee on June 20th. Smith picked up an offer from Georgia Tech in January of 2024, but the staff has done a good job recruiting him at a high level.
According to 247Sports, Smith is a four-star prospect, rated as the No. 5 player in Georgia, the No. 6 Safety, and the No. 55 player nationally. He is rated as a four-star prospect on every recruiting platform including ON3, 247, ESPN, and Rivals.
Smith is a standout safety for the Houston Bears in middle Georgia who made it to the quarterfinals this past season, finishing with an 8-5 record. He is known for his long, rangy skills and being able to cover a lot of ground while also being an elite safety from the box. His numbers prove it as he nearly finished with 100 tackles at the safety spot something that is not a common occurrence for safeties at the prep level. Here is more on the elite year he had for the Bears.
During his junior season, he finished with 85 tackles, seven pass deflections, two interceptions, and a forced fumble, per MaxPreps. He had one of his best games of the season against rival Lee County finishing with a season-high 12 tackles and a forced fumble. Smith also played his best football towards the end of the season. He finished with 10+ tackles in three of the final four games.
Smith has seen caught quite a bit of accolades over the course of his career including being named to the Macon Touchdown Club Super 7. He was also named all-region and all-state this past year. Georgia Tech has yet to land a safety in the 2026 cycle, but has been aggressive and already have landed three CB recruits in this cycle so far. Smith would be another elite get for the Yellow Jackets if they can convince him to stay home. Something of note is that his former teammate, Peyton Joseph, currently plays for Georgia Tech. It will be interesting to see how much he tries to recruit him to stay home and be a part of something special brewing on the Flats.
