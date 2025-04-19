Top Transfer Defensive Lineman Has Reportedly Set a Visit To Georgia Tech
The spring transfer portal window is open and Georgia Tech is a busy team through the first few days. Last night, they landed one of the best transfer cornerbacks when Penn State cornerback Jon Mitchell committed to the Yellow Jackets, but Brent Key and his staff appear to be wanting to add a stud defensive lineman to the transfer class. According to 247Sports Matt Zenitz, Alabama A&M defensive lineman Sedrick Smith, who is fresh off of a visit to Kirby Smart and Georgia, will visit Georgia Tech.
The 6'4 310 LBS lineman played in 11 games, recorded 20 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks this past season.
The defensive line has been a position that Georgia Tech has been focused on since the winter transfer portal window and even into the spring.
Georgia Tech is losing a lot of experience on the front four and they are going to need to rely on younger players and new transfers to help bolster this spot. Guys like Brayden Manley (Mercer Transfer), Ronald Triplette (UTSA), Andre Fuller (true freshman), and Amontrae Bradford (redshirt freshman) were praised by head coach Brent Key during the spring, but you can never have enough quality players up front. Jordan van den Berg is a legitimate All-ACC player in the middle and UCF transfer Matthew Alexander had a good spring, but the depth is uncertain. There are talented freshmen such as Christian Garrett, Derry Norris, Blake Belin, and others, but it might be best for Georgia Tech to grab an experienced player, maybe two, in the middle of the defense. Let's see where this recruitment leads.
Here is more on Georgia Tech's latest transfer portal commitment from our own Najeh Wilkins:
"Mitchell was a redshirt freshman this season but appeared in six games for the Nittany Lions. He posted five tackles and was named the Special Teams Player of the Game vs SMU in December. His best game came against Kent State, where he made two tackles. The Nittany Lions have a really good cornerback room mixed with a lot of superb athletes. Mitchell now lands an ideal spot with the Yellow Jackets and could be a contributor this season for Georgia Tech.
In high school, Mitchell was a four-star cornerback out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He was rated the No. 26 cornerback nationally by 247Sports and chose Penn State over offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, and others. At Mandarin, he led them to an 11-4 record and to the state championship game as a senior. During that season, he finished with 71 tackles, 15 pass breakups, six tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He earned defensive MVP honors in 2021 and 2022 and also won all-city honors in 2022 and 2023. Mitchell was also selected to the All-Gateway Conference and first-team all-district in 2022 and 2023.
When you roll the tape of his high school career, Mitchell stands out with his elite ball skills and ability to play the ball. He has a knack for deflecting passes and timing up routes perfectly leading to turnovers and putting his team in ideal situations. Out of high school, he was ranked on every recruiting service in the country and was a four-star prospect via ON3, 247Sports, and ESPN. "
