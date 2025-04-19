Top Transfer Defensive Lineman Has Reportedly Set a Visit To Georgia Tech

Alabama A&M defensive line transfer Sedrick Smith is set to visit Georgia Tech, his agents tell @chris_hummer and me.



The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Smith, who is coming off a visit to Georgia, was a standout as a redshirt freshman at Alabama A&M last season.https://t.co/10Sz3YwNKg pic.twitter.com/FPF1W0h9TA