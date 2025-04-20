Former Georgia Tech Forward Duncan Powell De-Commits From Georgetown and Reopens recruitment
The college basketball transfer portal is still open and teams are trying to fill out their roster with new talent to replace the players they lost. Georgia Tech has had some significant portal entries this offseason, including Nait George and Duncan Powell, but there has been a development in Powell's recruitment. Initially, Powell had committed to Georgetown to continue his collegiate career, but he announced last night that he is re-opening his recruitment. While this is not the first time that something like this has happened in the transfer portal era, it did come as a bit of a surprise.
Powell played in 33 games for the Yellow Jackets, starting 13 of them. He averaged 12.2 PPG, 5.4 RPG and shot 36% from three this season. Powell emerged as a leader and locker room presence for Georgia Tech this season as well. He earned the nickname "Shag Man" and was instrumental in Georgia Tech's late season play, which included beating future NCAA Tournament teams Clemson and Louisville.
Georgia Tech got its first transfer portal commitment this past week when Miami (OH) forward Kam Craft committed to the Yellow Jackets.
Kraft has played for Miami (OH) for the last two seasons, starting 34 games for them this past season and averaging 13.6 PPG while shooting 43% from three on 6.6 three-point attempts per game. The 6'6 205 LBS forward from Chicago, IL, should provide a boost to Georgia Tech's offense, especially when it comes to floor spacing. He is a former four-star recruit who originally started his career at Xavier and then transferred to Miami (OH). Georgia Tech will be his third school.
While this fills a big need for Georgia Tech, it will be interesting to see what other players they attempt to add. They still have Baye Ndongo on the roster, as well as Jaeden Mustaf, and are bringing in a talented recruiting class that has some potential impact players in it. Craft is one new piece to the puzzle for Damon Stoudamire in what is going to be a very crucial season for him as the head coach.
