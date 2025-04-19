Colorado Transfer Defensive Back Savion Riley Commits to Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech has landed its second defensive back in the transfer portal after Kelly Quinlan of Rivals reported that Colorado transfer Savion Riley was returning home to play for the Yellow Jackets.
Riley is a former three-star recruit out of Kennesaw Mountain High School. Riley began his collegiate career at Vanderbilt, where he made an immediate impact. In the 2023 season, he appeared in eight games and recorded 48 tackles, ranking fifth on the team despite missing four games. One of his best performances of the season came against Florida, where he hit a career-high of 12 tackles.
Riley spent a brief period with the Miami Hurricanes in the spring of last year before transferring to the Buffaloes. With the Buffaloes, he finished with 12 tackles and appeared in four games. One of his best games with Colorado came in the season opener against North Dakota State, where he finished with seven tackles. He was a key piece on special teams for Colorado, recording 85 snaps in that unit.
He has yet to record an interception in his collegiate career but is known for his ability to tackle in the open space and make plays one on one. He is great at playing in the box and playing against the run. Riley will also be able to add some value or the Yellow Jackets in the special teams area where he is accustomed to making big-impact plays.
Riley now comes over to Georgia Tech and fills a position of need for the Yellow Jackets, who wanted to add some depth and a veteran presence for Georgia Tech. The common theme during the winter portal cycle was former Metro Atlanta players returning home to play for Georgia Tech, where their stardom began in the peach state. Other notables include Malachi Hosley (Northside-Columbus), Daiquan White (Creekside), Debron Gatling (Milton) and many more.
Riley will have two years of NCAA eligibility left after transferring to the Yellow Jackets.
Yesterday, Georgia Tech landed one of the top cornerbacks in the transfer portal, Penn State cornerback Jon Mitchell.
Mitchell was a redshirt freshman this season but appeared in six games for the Nittany Lions. He posted five tackles and was named the Special Teams Player of the Game vs SMU in December. His best game came against Kent State, where he made two tackles. The Nittany Lions have a really good cornerback room mixed with a lot of superb athletes. Mitchell now lands an ideal spot with the Yellow Jackets and could be a contributor this season for Georgia Tech.
In high school, Mitchell was a four-star cornerback out of Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Florida. He was rated the No. 26 cornerback nationally by 247Sports and chose Penn State over offers from Alabama, Florida, Miami, and others. At Mandarin, he led them to an 11-4 record and to the state championship game as a senior. During that season, he finished with 71 tackles, 15 pass breakups, six tackles for loss, and four interceptions. He earned defensive MVP honors in 2021 and 2022 and also won all-city honors in 2022 and 2023. Mitchell was also selected to the All-Gateway Conference and first-team all-district in 2022 and 2023.
When you roll the tape of his high school career, Mitchell stands out with his elite ball skills and ability to play the ball. He has a knack for deflecting passes and timing up routes perfectly leading to turnovers and putting his team in ideal situations. Out of high school, he was ranked on every recruiting service in the country and was a four-star prospect via ON3, 247Sports, and ESPN.
