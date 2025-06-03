Georgia Tech OL Target Zachary Lewis Recaps His Official Visit To The Flats
The first official visit weekend is in the books and prospects are buzzing about the Yellow Jackets and the weekend they spent on the Flats. I caught up with OL Zachary Lewis about his official visit with the Yellow Jackets and what stood out.
“The visit was awesome! I really enjoyed how personal the coaches were and the players were. It made the visit feel like I was already there and on the team. One takeaway that I got from the visit was that they put so much effort into making it a 40-year process not just a four-year process. What they meant by that was, they want to help me with football now but also my life after football and my life in the next 40 years,” said Lewis.
Whenever you talk to a player about the Georgia Tech program they always talk about the relationship the players and the coaching staff have. The togetherness and the family feel each player exudes through the program.
“My favorite thing about the program is the love that the coaches and players have and show for each other. It is special and you can tell that everyone there loves everyone which makes it a true brotherhood,” said Lewis. “My relationship with Coach Wade is awesome! We talk pretty often and he is always asking about me, my family and friends. He’s also talked to me about techniques and schemes that they use in their offensive line which is special to me.”
Academics remain at the forefront of his decision. Lewis is looking forward to majoring in finance when he eventually makes a decision that is set for July. He is set to visit a few notable programs over the next few weeks.
“Academics are a huge part of my recruitment and GT has a great business school which I want to major in Finance so that is very helpful. I will be visiting Georgia this upcoming weekend, then North Carolina next weekend, and South Carolina the weekend after that. After this visit, Georgia Tech is still up at the top and I would consider them a great contender for my choice in July,” said Lewis.
According to 247Sports Composite, Lewis is a three-star prospect, the No. 78 IOL, the NO. 86 player in Georgia, and No. 774 player nationally. He is 6’4 and 270 pounds and a strong interior offensive lineman. Despite the ranking, Lewis keeps his head down and continues to work not getting caught up in the hype but loves the grit and grind of football. He loves being able to terrorize those who are standing across from him.
“I would say I am a very hard worker and I won’t ever give up! If I start something I finish it, If I have a goal I will somehow reach that goal. I also love to hold myself and the people around me accountable. I would say when it comes to football, I don’t care much about the glamour and glory as much as I care about whooping whoever lines up in front of me. I play football for the grind and for the hardship, not for the money or the extra stuff,” said Lewis.
He surely sounds like a Tech man. Now, he still has to go through the process, but after talking with him he embodies a lot of the characteristics and traits the Yellow Jackets look for in prospects. Time will tell, but Georgia Tech is a contender to land Lewis, and the relationship remains strong.