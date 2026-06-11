Georgia Tech Receives Commitment From Three Star LB Jason Crenshaw



The Yellow Jackets have their first linebacker commit of the 2027 cycle after Jason Crenshaw chose the Yellow Jackets. Crenshaw is a three-star prospect, the No.35 player in Alabama, and the No.78 linebacker in the nation.

Crenshaw recently completed an official visit to the Flats, and the Yellow Jackets once again close the deal after another impressive weekend that has led to more commitments this week. What is interesting about Crenshaw is his former teammate at Carver Montgomery, Kalib Spivey, who committed to the Yellow Jackets the previous week. You have to think they had conversations about teaming up on the Flats. Crenshaw is now at Prattville High School after transferring this past offseason.

When you put on the tape of Crenshaw, you see he does a lot of his damage as an outside linebacker/edge rusher. His explosive first step, bend, and power catch your eye instantly. He is another player who will be able to add violence and a tough attitude on the edge for the Yellow Jackets. I think his versatility will be another thing to watch because of how well he can play multiple end positions and be effective. The Yellow Jackets already have four edge rushers committed, and while depth is crucial, at the next level, with all that he can do, we could even see him at stack linebacker as well. That will only help the Yellow Jackets in devising certain packages and stunts defensively.

One of the biggest questions was whether the Yellow Jackets would take a linebacker after taking three in the previous cycle with Kymani Morales, Braylon Outlaw, and CJ Gamble. The Yellow Jackets now have a hybrid that can be moved around and play various positions, which bodes well.

In terms of the class for Georgia Tech, they have continued to steadily climb up. They now have the No.26 class nationally and the No.6 class in the ACC, according to Rivals. With 17 commits, the Yellow Jackets will be more selective about whom they choose. However, there are still some blue-chip prospects they are going to try to key in on to bring home a top 25 class. It is within reach, and Coach Key has been cooking the last few weeks with the commitments and players he is bringing into the program. It is a great start to the offseason, and the Yellow Jackets are becoming one of those programs you will have to compete with when it comes to landing top players.

