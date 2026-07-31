Report: Georgia Tech expected to add former NFL star DeAndre Hopkins to its coaching staff

Georgia Tech's coaching staff may have just gotten a lot more interesting.

According to CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, the Yellow Jackets are expected to add former NFL All-Pro wide receiver De'Andre Hopkins to its offensive coaching staff. Hopkins has familiarity with current Georgia Tech offensive coordinator George Godsey, as Hopkins most recently played with the Baltimore Ravens, where Godsey was the tight ends coach.

Georgia Tech is currently expected to add former NFL star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins as a member of its offensive staff, sources tell me and @chris_hummer.



Had been in Atlanta this week visiting with the team. Has a longstanding relationship with GT OC George Godsey. pic.twitter.com/11pD66DTJM — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) July 31, 2026

It has not been confirmed what kind of role that Hopkins is going to have with the Yellow Jackets staff, but one would have to assume it would be helping wide receiver coach Jafar Williams and developing the young and inexperienced talent that the Yellow Jackets have at the position.

Much needed addition to the staff?

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Deandre Hopkins (10) makes a catch against New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) during the second half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Lang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While his role is still unknown, assuming this does get finalized, having someone of Hopkins' stature is huge for the program and could be a real asset in a number of ways.

During his peak, Hopkins could argue that he was the top receiver in the NFL.

For his career, he hauled in over 1,000 receptions for 13,295 yards and 85 touchdowns, averaging 13.2 yards per catch for his pro career. The former Clemson Tiger was drafted in 2013 by the Houston Texans, where he would play the first seven years of his career. He would then spend three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, then the Titans and Chiefs, before playing last season with Godsey and the Ravens.

Hopkins is a three-time first-team NFL All-Pro selection and a two-time second-team All-Pro selection. He finished in the top four of NFL Offensive player of the Year voting twice (2017 and 2018) and was one of the most feared players in the league.

Arguably the biggest unknown on Georgia Tech's entire team is their wide receiver group and it will be interesting to see what Hopkins specific role is going to be and how much he will be doing.

The Yellow Jackets lost a lot of production from last season, and in fact, Jordan Allen is the only wide receiver back from last year's team who caught a pass. The coaching staff went into the transfer portal to grab Isaiah Fuhrmann (Elon) and Jaiven Plummer (Cal) to help round out their depth, and they have a few returning players, such as Debron Gatling, Chris Elko, and Evan Haynes, as well as four true freshmen, Darnell Collins, J.J. Winston, Kentrell Davis, and Jeffar Jean-Noel.

If this gets finalized, this will be a very interesting addition to Georgia Tech's coaching staff.