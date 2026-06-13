Georgia Tech Receives Commitment From Three Star OL Braylin Mills



The Yellow Jackets have been trending for the massive offensive lineman for the past few weeks, and it is finally a reality after Braylin Mills announced his commitment to the Yellow Jackets. Mills is 6’7 and 350 pounds and a load on the offensive line.

According to Rivals, Mills is a three-star, the No.85 OL and the No.122 player nationally. This is a big in-state win for the Yellow Jackets, who have been battling Georgia and Arkansas to land Mills. The official visit he took on May 29th is what sealed the deal for him.

When you take a look at his game, you see the potential for an All-ACC caliber offensive lineman. With his size, strength, and power, he should be a problem for the foreseeable future.

An underrated part of his game is his athleticism. Mills played on the basketball team this past season and is known for his rebounding and defensive play. He brings that same athleticism to the football field.

When I got the chance to see him for the second time in the spring, I saw a player who was more comfortable and who moved well in positional drills. Mills moved quickly up the field and had more force compared to when I saw him as a sophomore. He was more physically demanding and was able to move his teammates with ease. In the full scrimmage, Mills had no issues being an anchor on the offensive line and imposing his will. He was able to stifle opposing defensive linemen and not let them get to the quarterback. Mills also plays for one of the premier programs in the state of Georgia, out of Warner Robins in Houston County. Houston County is featured in major matchups throughout the year, especially on TV.

So when fans ask if he played in big games, Mills checks that box with ease. Head Coach Brent Key has continued to stand by his comments from the spring about wanting a team with size moving forward.

So it's a mentality you lead with. It's a mentality of how you put it together. It's what I want this team to be, really to be at the forefront of this football team, right, is the line of scrimmage. Line of scrimmage is not just the big guys. Line of scrimmage is sideline to sideline. The receiver's involved, tight ends are involved, running backs blocking the perimeter, and the DBs being able to disengage off blocks, get off, keep leverage on the football, make plays, and keep the ball funneled to the pursuit. Those are all things we've got to improve on. Roster-wise, we had to get bigger. We had to get bigger. I think you guys see, looking at the team, we've accomplished that to some degree,” said Key.

The Yellow Jackets definitely got bigger with their latest addition of Mills to the roster and should be a whole lot better in the future with him.

