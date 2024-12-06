Georgia Tech Recruiting: Yellow Jackets Officially Announce 2025 Recruiting Class
With five star offensive tackle Josh Petty making it official last night, the Yellow Jackets 2025 class is now in and it is one of the highest-ranked classes in program history. The class has 23 players that signed in the early signing period and 11 of those players are going to be early enrollees:
- Three-Star Safety Jayden Barr
- Three-Star Defensive Tackle Blake Belin
- Three-Star Wide Receiver Jamauir Brice
- Three-Star Offensive Lineman Xavier Canales
- Three-Star Defensive End Andre Fuller
- Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
- Four-Star Safety Tae Harris
- Three-Star Defensive Tackle Derry Norris
- Three-Star OL Kevin Peay
- Five-Star OT Josh Petty
- Four-Star RB JP Powell
- Three-Star DB Elgin Sessions
10 of the 23 signees are offensive and defensive linemen (five OL, five DL) and 16 of the 23 are from the state of Georgia.
The five ESPN 300 prospects include Georgia Tech’s two highest-ranked signees – No. 22 Josh Petty (Roswell, Ga./Fellowship Christian Academy) and No. 48 Tae Harris (Cedartown, Ga./Cedartown H.S.) – since the prestigious ESPN 300 rankings began in 2006. Petty, who received a five-star rating from 247Sports, is the Yellow Jackets’ first five-star recruit since College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Calvin Johnson signed with Tech in 2004.
The class is ranked as high as No. 17 nationally (ESPN) and is the consensus No. 2-ranked recruiting class in the Atlantic Coast Conference. It is Tech’s highest-ranked class since its 2007 crop of newcomers – which included future all-Americans and NFL standouts Morgan Burnett, Jonathan Dwyer and Derrick Morgan – was ranked as high as No. 15 nationally (247Sports).
Twelve of the 23 signees will enroll at Georgia Tech in January and participate in all football-related activities throughout the spring semester, including spring practice. The remainder of the class will arrive at Tech in the summer, ahead of the 2025 season.
One of the biggest reasons this was such a successful class was the fact that Georgia Tech did a great job in the state of Georgia. According to 247Sports, there were 51 blue-chip prospects (four or five star players) in the state of Georgia alone and Geoergia Tech landed six of them. Yesterday in his signing day press conference, Key talked about the importance of recruiting in the state of Georgia:
"Yeah, I think the exposure we've been able to receive this year in a lot of ways is big, but it really goes back to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a to the relationships with the high schools. Just because you're signing off from a high school doesn't necessarily mean that it's gonna be reflective years down the road. I mean, the coaching staff and the staff have done an outstanding job of cultivating and building those relationships. I think it's something that really needed to be done here, you know, we're in one of not the greatest state of high school talent in the entire country. And you know, to jump over 20 guys to go get one makes no sense. So we've been, you know, working really hard to make sure we get in the schools, to get in all the high schools, build relationships. I got to give you know a huge credit to Tim McFarlin and the job that he's done as well in the director of high school relations and building these relationships, maintaining these relationships, being able to keep us informed, keep myself informed of different things and to take place in the events, the clinics, the camps that are running the summer, all those go into it."
Additional Links:
Georgia Tech Football: Three Potential Instant Impact Players From The 2025 Class
Georgia Tech Football: Brent Key Details Process in Flipping Four-Star DB Tae Harris From Clemson
Georgia Tech-Georgia Rivalary Matchup Draws Massive TV Viewership