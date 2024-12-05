Georgia Tech Football: Three Potential Instant Impact Players From The 2025 Class
Yesterday marked a day of reprieve for Brent Key and his staff as the signing period commenced. Despite some last-minute departures and arrivals, nothing could diminish the shine that the 2025 class brings to the Flats. As Key approaches the end of his second year as head coach of his alma mater, this year's 2025 class serves as a beacon of light heading into year three.
Here's three recruits who can possibly make an impact from Day 1.
Four-Star DB Tae Harris
It’s only fitting to start with one of the top-rated players of this recruiting class, Tae Harris. Harris, who is considered one of the best DB's in the class, will enter with high expectations, especially as the third highest-rated composite freshman of all time at Georgia Tech, according to 247 Sports. Visually, the tangibles are there: he stands at 6 feet tall and weighs nearly 200 pounds, which is impressive. Adding to that, his 4.3 speed and versatility in covering polished route runners are uncanny. Mix that with his stop-the-run-first mentality and you have a player who'll be hard to keep off the field. Harris is also wise beyond his years. Tae will also be an early enrollee on the Flats as well.
Three-Star DE Andre Fuller
The second freshman who might make a significant impact in his debut season with the Yellow Jackets is Andre Fuller, a native of Loganville, GA. Fuller, the first recruit to commit in the 2025 class and sign with the Yellow Jackets on early signing day, has everything it takes to be a game-changer at the collegiate level. His explosive get-off makes him elite, and he can run. This season, Fuller was clocked at 20 miles per hour. To this point in his senior season, Fuller has tallied 12 sacks and 33 hurries. With Tech struggling to get quarterbacks to the ground this season, once Fuller shows the staff that he's physically ready, I believe he'll be a welcome sight on the defensive line. Fuller also has some experience at the long snapper position.
Four-Star CB Dalen Penson
Dalen Penson, the third highest-rated of the signees, is an absolute ball-hawk. Penson embodies exactly what defensive back coach Corey Peoples seeks when recruiting game-changers in the backfield. Some might be concerned about his height, as he's listed at 5-foot-10, but I believe he makes up for it with his speed, technique, and play recognition. I recall seeing Penson at Grayson's OTAs this past spring and watching him jump a route with timing and tenacity was something I wish every Tech fan could've seen. In short the Tyron, GA native is a dynamic athlete with elite speed that can change the course of a ball game.
2025 Georgia Tech Commits Who Have Officially Signed
2. Three Star DB Elgin Sessions
4. Three Star OT Xavier Canales
9. Four-Star Cornerback Dalen Penson
11. Three-Star OL Jimmy Bryson
12. Four-Star OL Peyton Joseph
13. Three-Star WR Cal Faulkner
14. Three-Star WR Jamauri Brice
15. Three-Star DB Fenix Felton
16. Four-Star Defensive Tackle Christian Garrett
17. Three-Star DT Blake Belin
18. Three-Star TE Connor Roush
19. Three-Star QB Grady Adamson
20. Three-Star Edge Carrington Coombs
21. Three-Star WR Jordan Allen
22. Three-Star RB Shane Marshall
