Georgia Tech Sends Out A Batch Of New Offers to 2026 Recruits
Georgia Tech might be in the midst of Fall Camp, but recruiting is always going on at the highest levels in college football. Yesterday, not only was Georgia Tech having their First Saturday on The Flats, they were hosting a host of recruits and there were several 2026 recruits that picked up offers from the Yellow Jackets coaching staff.
Let's break them down here.
1. 2026 Athlete Jonthan Granby (Fellowship Christian School, GA)
Granby is a really good player in the 2026 class and plays both quarterback and defensive back for Fellowship Christian School in Georgia. His first offer came yesterday from the Yellow Jackets.
2. 2026 Athlete Brayden Rouse (Kell High School, GA)
Rouse was another 2026 athlete who received an offer from the coaching staff yesterday. He also has offers from Marshall, Liberty, Arkansas State, UMass, and Temple.
3. 2026 Linebacker Noah LaValle (Walton High School, GA)
LaValle was on campus yesterday and he got an offer from Georgia Tech. LaValle has also got other ACC offers from Florida State and North Carolina.
4. 2026 DB Justin Hopkins (Ensworth High School, TN)
Ensworth has other offers from top programs but he picked up one from Georgia Tech yesterday. Ensworth has offers from Auburn, UConn, Duke, Indiana, Maryland, Ole Miss, Memphis, Tennessee, Purdue, and Minnesota, among others.
5. 2026 Tight end Jude Cascone (Walton High School, GA)
Another prospect from nearby Walton High School, Cascone was one of the more talented prospects that got an offer yesterday. He also has offers from Georgia and Ohio State.
6. 2026 Offensive Lineman Graham Houston (Buford High School, GA)
Houston was another talented player who picked up an offer from Georgia Tech yesterday and he added it to his already impressive list of offers that includes Georgia, Florida State, Indiana, Missouri, Oregon, Pitt, West Virginia, and UCF.