2027 Georgia Tech TE Target George Lamons Announces His Commitment Date
A major 2027 target is set to make his college decision on National Signing Day for the 2026 class. The Yellow Jackets are a finalist for Brooks County TE George Lamons. He will decide between Alabama, Florida State, Ole Miss, USC, LSU, and Georgia Tech. A thing of note is that Texas A&M is not in his finalists. Lamons was a previous A&M commit. The Yellow Jackets have continued to pursue Lamons and have had him on campus quite a few times for visits.
This could come down to an ACC battle with Florida State and Georgia Tech. The Seminoles have hosted Lamons twice in the past two months for unofficial visits.
According to 247Sports Composite, he is a four-star prospect, the No. 10 TE, the No. 21 player in Georgia, and the No. 156 player nationally.
Notably, the Yellow Jackets have their teammate, Traeviss Stevenson, committed in the 2026 class, who also plays for Brooks County. Stevenson is a four-star prospect and has been in his ear throughout the process.
During his sophomore year, he was named an all-American by MaxPreps. He finished with 62 catches, 1,340 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was one of the best players in the country and led Brooks County to a state championship appearance. When you roll his tape, you see his explosiveness, ability to get north/south quickly, and his huge catch radius. Lamons would be like no other athlete they have seen this season.
When taking a look at the 2027 class, Georgia Tech is off to a great start. They have landed two notable wide receiver prospects in Keyon Standifer and Jordan Christie. They are in contention for another notable prospect from Chattooga in Kaden Fife. He is one of the top-ranked defensive linemen in the country.
Georgia Tech has been recruiting the more athletic tight ends in its recent classes. When you look at 2026 TE Nathan Aygeman from Kell High School, he is an athletic specimen and one who is tough to bring down. He is also electric in the open field and has been clocked at 20 MPH this season on a touchdown catch.
If Georgia Tech can land Lamons, he would be another top tight end they would land in back-to-back classes. Lamons would be the highest ranking recruit in the past half-decade at the tight end position, and especially in the Brent Key era. Can Georgia Tech land another top recruit?