Georgia Tech vs NC State: Recruits Expected To Be On Campus Tonight
Another big game is on tap for Georgia Tech as they host their final game of the season. A number of recruits will be on campus to see the game. Here is who is expected to be on the Flats.
2025
Turner Davis- Davis recently started playing football about a year ago after enjoying a great career in basketball. In his second full season playing, he looks more comfortable and has shown great improvement. This year he has 23 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble. I got a chance to see him back in the spring and was impressed with his attention to detail and how much he wanted to be great. He is also very instinctive and has great ball skills.
Newton DB Reshod Curtis- I don’t have his official stats this season but Curtis has been phenomenal this season for the Rams. When you turn on the tape, he is a heat-sinking missile coming downhill in attacking ball carries and opposing pass catchers. Defending the pass, he is probably one of the most underrated cover guys in the state. He has great instincts and has made a number of plays making interceptions and getting the ball back to the offense. Curtis has led Newton to the second round of the playoffs after their close win against McEachern in the first round.
Four-star Houston County OL Peyton Joseph- This has been an interesting recruitment to watch for Joseph. Back before he committed, he announced Georgia Tech was a finalist before committing to Florida State. In recent weeks, he has flirted with interest in Georgia Tech on his X account with him in uniform and now he will grace the flats with his presence on Thursday night. The Yellow Jackets already have an impressive offensive line class headlined by five-star Josh Petty. Georgia Tech also has four-star Justin Hasenhuelt, three-star Kevin Peay, four-star Damola Ajidahun, three-star Jimmy Bryson, and three-star Xavier Canales. Joseph would be another great piece to add to this offensive line in 2025.
2026
Houston County LB Zion Paul- Paul has had a great season for the Bears this year and has the third-most tackles on the team with 77. He also has six tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two pass deflections, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He had one of his best games of the season against rival Lee County where he finished with 10 tackles and two tackles for loss. Paul has continued to establish himself as a top linebacker.
Three-star Walton TE Jude Cascone- Cascone blew up in the spring picking up offers from Georgia Tech, Georgia, Ohio State and more. He has battled through injuries this season but didn’t let that stop him from making his presence felt. Cascone played both sides of the ball and helped out on defense while dealing with the injury. Cascone is a great tight end and is elusive with the ball in his hands. He is also a great blocking tight end and does a good job of holding his blocks and getting to the second level. Although Walton's season is over, expect Cascone to have a big season next year.
Four-star Kell LB Brayden Rouse- He had a Michael Jordan-esque performance from Rouse who did all he could to lead his team to a first-round victory over Hiram while being sick. Rouse finished with five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown on offense. Defensively, he had 14 tackles including four solo tackles. Rouse recently earned a four-star from 247sports and rightfully so. He has been incredible this season for the Longhorns and in every game he has made his impact felt on both sides of the ball. He is one of the best players in the country and has blown up with colleges across the country wanting to bring in the versatile two-way star.
Sequoyah RB Will Rajecki- On Friday night against Gainesville, he had 32 carries for a career-high 212 yards and five touchdowns. Rajecki now has eight games this season with over 100 rushing yards and has rushed for a touchdown in every game except one. In the final game of the regular season against Creekview, he surpassed 1,000 yards for the first time in his career. Rajecki also picked up an offer that night from Georgia Southern and his recruitment could start to see an uptick. This will be the second time he visits Georgia Tech this season.
Woodruff (SC) Kameron Taylor- The junior tight end is the third-leading receiver for the Wolverines this season. He leads the team in touchdown catches and has been a weapon in the red zone. This season he has 21 catches for 333 yards and eight touchdowns. One of his best games of the season came against Emerald 62-35 where he finished with four catches for 98 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor isn’t a ranked recruit but has shown his ability to be consistent this year and be a relied-upon target for the offense.
Rabun Gap-Nacoochee Safety Caden Matthews- Matthews has 24 tackles, three tackles for loss, two pass breakups, and a sack. When you turn on the tape he is really good in run pursuit and making tackles in the running game. He’s also shown the ability to make an impact in special teams being a gunner and also covering the field well making great open-field tackles.
Winder-Barrow WR London Muñoz- Munoz is a name to know moving forward in Georgia High School football. He had a great sophomore season for the Bulldogs finishing with 33 catches for 523 yards and seven touchdowns. His best game of the season came against Alcovy. Munoz finished with eight catches for 135 yards and three touchdowns.
Peachtree Ridge OL Lorenzo White- White is going to visit Georgia Tech for the second time this season after being at Mercedes-Benz for the Notre Dame game earlier this year. He plays interior offensive lineman for the Peachtree Ridge Lions, a team coming off a dominant rushing effort against North Atlanta a week ago. The Lions rushed for over 400 yards on the ground in their win. When you watch his tape, White is good at pull blocks, and setting up running lanes for running backs. He is also agile at getting out on screen plays and blocking the first line of defense to help set up big plays.
Walton ATH Alexander Ward- This is a big-time presence on the flats on Thursday night. Ward broke his top six schools which include Georgia Tech and is set to make his decision next Tuesday. He finished with nine catches for 152 yards and two touchdowns on offense. On defense, he had 18 tackles and a team-high two interceptions. Ward is a great all-around player and is only scratching the surface of his potential. He has the makings of becoming one of the top players in the country regardless of classification before his high school career ends.
2028
Holy Innocents ATH Brayden Bailey- As a true freshman, Bailey showed he could be a great player moving forward for the Bears. He finished with 22 tackles and two interceptions and got better as the season went on. When you watch his tape, a thing that stands out is his ability to play the ball and his closing speed. He turns his head around at the right time and plays the ball instead of the receiver. Bailey plays at the speed of an upperclassman on the gridiron even though he is very young. On offense, he was used in the slot and also at times at running back providing a great burst and electricity with it in his hands. He will be one to watch as the years go on.
Westlake QB Cannon Robinson- Robinson looks to be the next quarterback in line for the Lions. He got the chance to see the field this year as a true freshman in limited time but flashed his potential throwing for 242 yards and two touchdowns. He has gotten a chance to learn from senior quarterback Sean Smith and looks likely to get the keys to the Westlake offense next year.