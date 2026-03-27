How Georgia Tech Can Finish With A Top Three Recruiting Class In The ACC For The 2027 Cycle

Recruiting is beginning to heat up wit the turn of the month near. Unofficial visits will be back on track next week when the Yellow Jackets return to spring practice and have their spring game on April 18th. After that spring practice will begin for high school prospects and college coaches will be visitiing high schools and talking to recruits. So that begs the question... How can the Yellow Jackets bring in a top three recruiting class in the ACC similar to how they did a few cycles ago. Let's take a look at how they can get it done.



The last time the Yellow Jackets had a top-three recruiting class was back in their 2025 class, which consisted of Tae Harris, Josh Petty, Peyton Joseph, Dalen Penson, Christian Garrett, J.P. Powell, Fenix Felton, and Shane Marshall as headliners from the class. WR Jordan Allen was also a key member of that class and just played as a true freshman for the Yellow Jackets this past season. Petty has seen sparing time with the Yellow Jackets so far in his career, Peyton Joseph left for Oklahoma, and Dalen Penson is beginning to stand out as a cornerback on the team. Fortunately for the Yellow Jackets, they have had more hits than misses from this class. When you look at Garrett, Harris, Felton, and Allen. All have been contributors. An underrated player who can have a big impact from this class this year is Andre Fuller Jr., who showed glimpses as a freshman.

So, how can the Yellow Jackets get back to a top-three recruiting class? It is simple. They need to hit on some of the prospects in the state, especially the national ones. They are probably out of contention for top names like Joshua Sam-Epelle, Jaden Upshaw, KJ Caldwell, and EDGE KJ Green. However, Georgia Tech can hit on names like Chance Gilbert and Kennedee Jackson. Both are top 150 national recruits. Gilbert included Georgia Tech in his top four as a finalist for his recruitment.

The Yellow Jackets also have two of their teammates on the current roster in Courtlin Heard and Courtney Heard, so that can be something they can use to lure him in. Jackson is one of the Yellow Jackets who has been after for quite some time, and Georgia Tech is no stranger to recruiting Lithonia High School. The 6’6, 297-pound offensive lineman would be a great fit for the Yellow Jackets and would fit that notion of elite size.

Other players they could pursue that would give them a top-three class in the ACC are Corey Hadley Jr. The impressive athlete from Sany Creek High School, who just won a state championship. Hadley Jr is a 6’1 and 180-pound safety that has incredible ball skills and is a hard-hitting safety that will make you feel him whenever you come into his zone. His ability to read and react makes him special. If you miss on Chance Gilbert, or even want to bring in both players, your secondary would be instantly better. Hadley Jr is ranked as the No.133 overall prospect per 247Sports.

WR Sean Green is another player who would do a lot to help the class and has the Yellow Jackets as a top school. The 5’10 and 160-pound wide receiver is explosive in the open field and a true difference maker. He is the No.179 national prospect, per 247Sports. Another really good wide receiver they could pursue is Jabari Watkins, another major playmaker in the state of Georgia. He is also a four-star prospect and is massive with his 6’2 and 180-pound frame. Watkins also comes from a winning program and played for one of the best teams nationally in Thomas County Central, which went 15-0 in 2025. He is another prospect who could go a long way in changing the recruiting class and program.

The majority of the names I mentioned are in-state prospects for the Yellow Jackets. They are also in contention for names like EDGE rusher Jared Zames from Tampa, Florida, and quarterback Cooper Newman from Sevierville, Tennessee. There is a plethora of other names out of state that could also aid in helping the Yellow Jackets secure a top-three ACC class. However, Georgia is a hotbed for recruiting and always has some of the top prospects in the nation within the state. Coach Key has been winning recruiting battles in the state. If he can win some of the battles this cycle and bring in top national in-state recruits, Georgia Tech will once again have a top 3 class in the ACC.