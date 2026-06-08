How Impressive Is The Defensive Line For The 2027 Recruiting Class For Georgia Tech?

Georgia Tech has done a stellar job of recruiting the defensive line class for the 2027 cycle. They have four blue-chip prospects in Success Nwabude, Braden Gordon, Maleek Lee, and Jamar Thompson. The Yellow Jackets landed another recruit today in Benjamin Russell three-star edge Kalib Spivey. It is perfect for Georgia Tech because they have four of their five recruits as blue chips with a nearly even spread at the edge rusher position and the interior.

Nwabude gives you an explosive three-technique edge rusher with stellar motor. He is a guy who can develop and be a staple on the defense line for years to come. He dominated the Under Armour camp and proved he can be a true game wrecker with the right coaching. With his 6’7 and 245-pound frame, he is exactly what the Yellow Jackets need, setting the edge and making plays on third and long.

Thompson is an explosive bull rusher on the interior of the defensive line who can set the tone. When you saw his tape, you saw an ultra-aggressive player, can eat up space, and take away running lanes. Thompson has great gap integrity that helps in the run game and is not someone you will be able to overpower. This is vital in the ACC with so many great rushing attacks like Miami, NC State, and Louisville.

Lee is an undersized defensive lineman, but you wouldn’t be able to tell from how he plays the game and his approach. He is another space eater who is technically sound and very aggressive in pass rush scenarios. He also fills a need for Georgia Tech, as they can build around him on the interior of the defensive line.

Gordon possesses the versatility you need to be successful in the modern era of college football. He can blitz off the edge, in the gap, play Mike, Will, or even Sam linebacker. That type of versatility and athleticism will be great for the future for the Yellow Jackets. What I like about him most is that he is willing to give it all to help his team win and come out on top.

Spivey is the most recent commitment that came earlier today. Spivey is an underrated pass rusher who is known for his explosive, quick first step. He uses his speed and bend to get past offensive linemen. His development will be something to watch to see if it can continue to develop at a high level. He brings a great pass rush element that will help the team on those downs you have to get pressure on the quarterback.

As a whole, this is by far the best defensive line class that head coach Brent Key, defensive line coach Jess Simpson, and defensive ends coach Kyle Pope have assembled so far. They have the talent with so many blue-chip prospects. More importantly, all these players have the right mentality and aren’t just going to be rolled over. They want to come make history and be the difference for the Yellow Jackets program. You need that on the defensive line, and the Yellow Jackets have that for the foreseeable future. It is an impressive class that has a chance to contribute early and be special.