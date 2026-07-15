Three Bold Predictions For Georgia Tech 2027 Recruiting Class

Georgia Tech made quite the splash in late May/June, assembling an elite 2027 class that ranks in the top 25. It was quite a recruiting month for the Yellow Jackets, bringing in top talent and guys who could be difference-makers at the next level. Today, we make three bold predictions for the 2027 Yellow Jackets class.

1. This Will Be The Best Recruiting Class In The Brent Key Era

Despite the Yellow Jackets' ranking falling to No. 25 on both Rivals and 247Sports, this will be the best class head coach Brent Key has ever assembled in his career. Yes, that is better than the 2025 class that was loaded. The reason is the depth of the 2027 class and how many blue-chip prospects the Yellow Jackets were able to land at a myriad of positions.

Running back, offensive line, defensive line, edge rusher, and linebacker all had blue-chip prospects. The quarterback is one of the better ones you will find in the state of Georgia and is an absolute gamer.

The tight end they picked up creates mismatches with his size and after-the-catch ability. In the secondary, they have several players who can play multiple positions and impact the game. Linebacker is probably the best they have recruited in quite a long time, with a number of players who have long-term starting experience. This is a complete class regardless of what the rankings say from top to bottom. There is no position you look at that you are overly concerned with.

2. This will be a special defensive line class

When you look up and down this recruiting class, you can’t help but marvel at the prospects the Yellow Jackets acquired who can be game-changers for the defense in the future. Each of the players they picked up has their own unique qualities and abilities that make them special.

A lot of them are versatile and can play anywhere on the field. Braden Gordon, Adrian Williams, Kalib Spivey, Maleek Lee, Success Nwabude, Justin Weeks, and Jamar Thompson give defensive line coach Jess Simpson and defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope plenty to work with.

They haven’t ever had a talent pool like this come in from recruiting alone at Georgia Tech. Each of these players can dominate and be a major factor in the future. I think we will see that on Saturdays in a few short years and possibly see even some top pass rushers in the country emerge for the Yellow Jackets.

3. Georgia Tech will have three perennial All-ACC Caliber offensive linemen from the 2027 class.

When you take a closer look at this class, you are extremely impressed by the work that went into shaping the trenches. The biggest thing with the offensive linemen in this cycle is their mindset of wanting to come in and dominate early and often. Joshua Sam-Epelle is massive at 6’9 and 330 pounds, a load at offensive tackle. He’s played in the best classification Georgia High School football has to offer, 7A, and has dominated opposing D1 talent on defense.

Kal-El Johnson probably has the most upside in the group, given his power and elite striking ability as an offensive tackle. He puts guys in the dirt and is an excellent blindside blocker for quarterbacks and doesn’t let defenders get near. Jaiden Thompson is everything you want in an interior lineman. He is physical and a great mover in the run game that perfectly fits what the Yellow Jackets want to do in their scheme.

I think these three offensive linemen mentioned will be All-ACC at some point in their careers and maybe even All-Americans if they play their cards right. They have the talent and ability. It is just a matter of staying healthy.