Peach County 2026 DB Bryson Hughley Is Hot on the Recruiting Trail With Georgia Tech Starting To Show Interest
Bryson Hughley is a name to watch not only for the 2024 season but also for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Hughley’s recruitment is just getting started after having an impressive offseason at camps and a good sophomore season. Hughley finished the season with 23 tackles, two PBU's and an interception.
Right now he holds offers from Liberty and Western Kentucky and is beginning to draw strong interest from a number of programs including Georgia Tech, Navy, Georgia State, Florida State, and UCF. Hughley is a two-sport athlete from Peach County who plays basketball and football. On the football team, he is an excellent defensive back for Peach County and on the basketball court, he is a shooting guard. He saw early playing time as a sophomore last season for the Trojans, a perennial playoff contender in the Peach State who hasn’t missed the playoffs since 1990.
Hughley dived into the relationship he is building with Georgia Tech and defensive back coach Cory Peoples.
“I have a good relationship with Coach Peoples and Coach Que. I’ve had conversations with them over the offseason and they want to get me on campus very soon. Coach Que and Coach Peoples want me to get on campus this fall for a game. I haven’t been on campus yet, but I’m planning to this fall. They are going to have eyes on me this season,” said Hughley.
While he doesn’t have an offer yet, Hughley loves the Yellow Jackets program and talked about what an offer from Georgia Tech would mean to him.
“An offer from GA Tech would mean the world to me. It would allow me to fulfil my academic and athletic dreams. Also, I want to major in Computer Engineering. Going there would also allow me to stay close to home too,” said Hughley.
Hughley is a prospect that could blow up in recruiting in the near future. He has already grown from his sophomore season at 6’0 and 140 pounds to 6’3 and 175 pounds heading into this season. He has a knack for finding the football and making plays on the ball. He can also come down and surprise you with a big hit. Hughley is only scratching the surface of his potential.
“I like being a ballhawk. I want the pick every time. I had a growth spurt between the beginning of basketball season and the beginning of summer and grew to 6’3 and gained a few pounds as well. I come from a tall family and I’ve been seeing certain family members and have been like wow I am taller than this person,” said Hughley.
In terms of who he models his game after or likes to watch he is big on Malaki Starks (Georgia) and Minkah Fitzpatrick.
“In college, I like Malaki Starks and in the NFL I like Minkah Fitzpatrick. I like how Malaki is so versatile and you can put him anywhere and he is going to lay the wood every time. I like Minkah’s ability to be a ballhawk. He’s been a ballhawk ever since he played for Alabama,” said Hughley.
He has his eyes set on being all-region and all-state in the 2024 season and will be a key figure on defense for the Trojans this upcoming year.
