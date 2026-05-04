Georgia Tech Post Spring Stock Report: Quarterbacks

Georgia Tech has a new look quarterback room with a new transfer and two guys who returned from the 2025 roster, plus a new recruit who has been making some noise. There was concern about how this room would look, but the Yellow Jackets have weathered the storm of the uncertainty and has a group that should contribute at a high level.

Starting Group

Starter: Alberto Mendoza

Backups:

Grady Adamson

Graham Knowles

Cole Bergeron

Mendoza was named the starting quarterback after the spring game and will be the starter moving forward for the Yellow Jackets. He looked sharp in the game and consistently made the right reads and plays that solidified him as a starter. He doesn’t have the starter experience you would ideally want for the position, but he does the right things off the field and on it to make a difference. He should be in the QB1 role for the foreseeable future.

Progression

The progression of this group has been something that has been underrated in the spring, but all of the quarterbacks took a step forward in their games. With more reps, each got comfortable and performed fairly well in the spring. Here is more on some of the progress in the room and how the quarterbacks continued to develop.

“Really been really pleased with Cole coming in as a true freshman, like any true freshman quarterback. It's a lot for him to grasp right now. Ben Guthrie has just been so solid for us. He's a guy who came in four years ago and done so much for the program. I don't know if he's going to decide to be a coach one day, but I told Brody the other day, I said, Brody, if he makes that decision, you're going to have some pressure on you now. And then Alberto coming in is, again, coming from a championship team, and looking, watching the guy in front of him, seeing how he performed and carried himself and worked throughout last season. You know, he comes in, he's the first one in the building every morning. He goes to class and then he's back in the building. He's gonna be the last one to leave. I mean, that's Saturday, Sunday, he's here all day. I mean, just the ultimate ball junkie. And that's what you want that position. It's what you have to have if you're gonna be successful.”

A Strong Room

Regardless of what you want to say about the room, it is very deep and loaded with guys from Grady Adamson, Graham Knowles, and Cole Bergeron. Any of these guys can come in and make some plays if the worst-case scenario situation happens. The room is as deep as last year, and a number of guys who can play at a high level. Even if an injury was to occur, the Yellow Jackets would be fine, which is the mark of a group that has gotten better. One thing is for sure the Yellow Jackets will have nothing to worry about at quarterback.