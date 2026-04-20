Rising 2028 Safety Derico Welch Jr Talks Georgia Tech Offer & Thoughts On Yellow Jackets

Derico Welch Jr is a name starting to create buzz in the state of Georgia and standing out to many collegiate programs. Welch Jr already has offers from Georgia State, FIU, Georgia Tech, Alcorn State, Tulane, Southern Miss, and Western Kentucky as a sophomore. He is just getting started and making noise for his plays on both ends of the floor.

He had a great sophomore campaign on both sides of the ball for Cedar Grove High School. Welch Jr finished with 49 tackles, four interceptions, and a tackle for loss. On offense, he finished with nine catches for 132 yards and two touchdowns. The Yellow Jackets have taken notice of his ability and have already offered the standout safety. He talks about the offer from Georgia Tech and his thoughts on a visit he went on not too long ago.

“When I went on my visit, I had a great experience. I really liked the environment and how everything was set up. One of my favorite things about Georgia Tech is how the program develops players and prepares them for the next level, both on and off the field,” said Welch Jr.

We are seeing it currently with the development of in-state Tae Harris (Cedartown) and Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing Christian Academy) with the Yellow Jackets. Harris got a lot of playing time as a true freshman and is expected to be the starter this year for Georgia Tech as a sophomore. Felton is a redshirt-freshman but stood out in the spring and will have a big role for Georgia Tech this upcoming fall. That development at the safety position alone is enticing for recruits, especially like Welch Jr. In addition to the development of players, he is also building a rapport with the coaching staff.

“I’ve built a good relationship with the coaching staff. I feel like they’re genuinely interested in me both as a player and a person,” said Welch Jr.

Georgia Tech sits in a good spot as one of the only Power 4 programs to offer Welch Jr as of right now. It will be interesting to see how hard safeties coach Vinny Sunseri decides to pursue Welch Jr., and if we will see him on campus in the fall for a game-day visit. Georgia Tech also isn’t far from where Welch Jr plays at Cedar Grove, located in Ellenwood, Georgia. It will be intriguing if the staff pays him a visit during spring ball, which is right around the corner. One thing is certain: Welch Jr likes what he sees from the Yellow Jackets. Now, we will see how hard they will push over the next few years.

