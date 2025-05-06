The Latest On The Recruitment Of 2026 Georgia Tech TE Target Nathan Agyemang
I went to see Nathan Agyemang at Kell Longhorns practice to get a glimpse of the elite prospect and how he looked. I left more impressed with how big and physical he was and his ability to catch passes in the open field and turn them into nice gains. I caught up with him after practice to ask what separates him from everybody else, and he immediately mentioned blocking.
“My size and the way I move with my size. Attacking the block, coming off, and attacking the ball as well. Spring is going well. I am learning a new tight-end position, and I feel like I am getting used to it and will take it to college," said Agyemang.
Nathan played WR at his former school with the Creekview Grizzlies and has transitioned to a new position with the Longhorns. He talked about his connection with the Yellow Jackets and his upcoming official visit on June 6th-8th.
“I have a connection with Coach Brock. I have been up there three times this spring/winter area. Junior day and spring game. Building that connection with Coach Key and talking with them. They have a good program going in the right direction. “I am looking forward to them showing me how much I am a priority to them. To see what they have to offer,” said Agyemang.
So, who is Georgia Tech in competition with to land Agyemang? Here are some of the schools to watch: NC State, Wake Forest, and Duke, all ACC Schools. Agyemang talked about each of them and previewed his official visits with them.
NC State: “Coach Gavin Locklear, I talk to him every day. They have a good production of tight ends right now, and they're showing me how they can use me when I get there.”
Wake Forest: “New staff, and new energy in the building. I like what they are doing there and how they can change the program around."
Duke: “Coach Justin Watts is a former tight end coach. I like the way Coach Manny Diaz runs that program and the offense they run."
His official visit to NC State is set for May 30th, Wake Forest pn June 13th, and Duke on June 20th.
Here is more on Agyemang when I wrote back to him in March.
“This past season, he played for the Creekview Grizzlies, where he finished with 21 catches for 397 yards and three touchdowns. He transferred over the winter and will suit up for the Kell Longhorns and be coached by Bobby May, one of the better coaches in the state. The Longhorns already have a myriad of top prospects in four-star, including Quinterrious “Moonie” Gipson, four-star Brayden Rouse, three-star CB Jalen Williams, three-star DB Jowell Combay and many more.”
“There is no question that Agyemang would be a knock it out of the park get for the Yellow Jackets, who would be getting the best of both worlds. An elite TE who can run routes and take advantage of defenses against linebackers and safeties with his speed and athleticism. They also would be getting a guy who doesn’t mind being physical and opening holes for the running game to spring ball carriers loose for big gains. In terms of who the Yellow Jackets are competing with to land Agyemang right now is NC State. He has an official visit with the Wolfpack a week before he visits the Flats on an official visit in June.”
Georgia Tech will see Agyemang second on his official visit schedule and will have a chance to convince him to stay home when he comes to the Flats. He has a great upside and fits the Yellow Jackets program like a glove just what they want from a physicality perspective and pass catching.